The Detroit Pistons recently fell to the Toronto Raptors 105-102.

But it wasn't like Detroit didn't have a chance to pull off the win.

Down the stretch, Cade Cunningham knocked down a three-pointer to cut the lead to one, but his former high school teammate Scottie Barnes scored a layup to increase the lead back to three. Cunningham then tried to throw a pass to a teammate but had it stolen and that was it for the Pistons.

They are now 10-5 on the year, all while fighting to stay healthy through some key injuries. In one place, an emergence has occurred.

Nov 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard-forward Kevin Huerter (27) shoots over Toronto Raptors forward-guard Scottie Barnes (4) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kevin Huerter has really stepped into a starting role with the injury to Duncan Robinson, who has missed the last three games.

Huerter has averaged 13 points per game over the month of November, with three of those games scoring at least 20 points.

He stands at 6'6 and can just light it up from the outside. He is shooting 35% from beyond the arc and making about 2 threes a game.

His role has grown every game until Robinson comes back from injury. The luxury the Pistons have is that Huerter has the same playstyle as Robinson. He can come off pindown, off ball screens, and off-ball rise to knock down the shot.

Kevin Huerter has 20 points 💪



Can the Pistons hold on? Watch on @PrimeVideo 📺 pic.twitter.com/2QcCKMMcf8 — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) November 21, 2026

Hureter was a big reason the Pistons almost made their comeback against the Raptors. He finished with 20 points on 7-for-15 shooting and four made threes.

He was hitting big shot after big shot all game and did have a chance to tie at the end. Cade Cunningham intentionally missed a free throw, got the rebound, then threw it to Huerter on the right wing for a tough attempt that was just a little short.

Once all the pieces come back for the Pistons with Robinson and Duren, this team will have some depth to its name.

Nov 20, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (1) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Isaiah Joe (17) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another bench piece that could be huge for the Pistons is the emergence of Isaiah Joe.

Joe is another elite shooter that the Pistons can use on this team, and he came back a couple of games ago against the Pelicans, where he scored 11 points on 3-for-6 from the field, including all three field goals from downtown.

He then scored 9 points in the loss to the Raptors on just 2-7 shooting.

Isaiah Joe and Kevin Huerter are very vital bench pieces for this team because of the elite shooting they provide.

The Pistons next game will be on the road against the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 22 at 3:30 p.m.