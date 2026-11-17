The Detroit Pistons are licking their wounds from Saturday night’s 137-117 road loss to the Miami Heat. Now 8-4 overall and still third in the Eastern Conference behind the Philadelphia 76ers (12-3) and Boston Celtics (11-3), the Pistons are depleted with injuries as they face Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

This will be the Pistons' third game of their four-game road trip, which concludes on Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. Down key players, the Pistons will look to upset a Spurs team this season, whose two losses in 14 games came at home. Here’s a preview of Tuesday night’s clash between the Pistons and the Spurs.

Pistons vs. Spurs Preview

Nov 15, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after a play against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After starting the 2026-27 season 0-2 with losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets, the Spurs enter Tuesday night’s home game against the Pistons on a 12-game winning streak and show no signs of slowing down.

During their 12-game winning streak, the Spurs have won eight by double digits. Beyond Wembanyama, the Spurs have seen strong performances this season from Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper, two players San Antonio looks to rely on to win its first NBA championship since 2014, after falling short last year against the New York Knicks.

For the Pistons to steal the road win, setting the tone on both ends of the floor early on is key, especially against a team on a 12-game winning streak. Fast starts have been hard to come by for the Pistons this season, and it’s a struggle that has highlighted their four losses to the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat.

Pistons vs. Spurs Availability Report

Oct 30, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) warms up before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons injury report for the matchup against the Spurs is long. While Jalen Duren remains sidelined with a hamstring strain, key players for the Pistons are also set to be out against the Spurs, including Duncan Robinson, Taurean Prince, and Ron Holland II.

Robinson left Sunday night’s loss to the Heat with a quad injury during the first half, which played a significant role in the Pistons falling short in their second matchup of the season against the Heat.

Robinson is set to be re-evaluated in a week, meaning he’ll miss the Pistons' upcoming games against the New Orleans Pelicans (Nov. 18), Toronto Raptors (Nov. 20), and Atlanta Hawks (Nov. 22).

Taurean Prince (Knee) - Out

Ronald Holland II (Knee) - Out

Isaiah Joe (Hip) - Out

Duncan Robinson (Quadriceps) - Out

Jalen Duren (Hamstring) - Out

San Antonio Spurs

Sep 28, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Tobias Harris (23) answers questions from the media during Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center in San Antonio, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pistons will have to wait for their reunion against Tobias Harris, as he’s set to be out with a calf injury. After spending the last two seasons with the Pistons, Harris departed the Motor City this offseason for the Spurs, signing a two-year, $31 million contract. The Pistons' other matchup against the Spurs this season will be on March 27, 2027, at Little Caesars Arena.

Harris has yet to play a game with the Spurs this season and could return as early as December for San Antonio. Last season with the Pistons, Harris averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

Tobias Harris (Calf) - Out

Jayden Quaintance (Knee) - Out

Prediction

The Pistons are too depleted to go on the road and beat a Spurs team that has been one of the NBA's best to start the season. While the Pistons have proven many wrong before, expect the Spurs to take care of business in this one, even though Detroit will put up a spirited effort.

Final Score: Spurs 125, Pistons 109