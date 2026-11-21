It was heartbreak for Kevin Huerter as his three-pointer clanged off the rim, sealing a 105-102 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

However, Huerter was one of many bright sparks for the Pistons despite the defeat to Toronto, which ended their own six-game skid.

And they deserved it. Detroit never looked like it would win this game, and even though they came close to stealing one, they'll need to improve ahead of their clash with the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Cade Cunningham returned to action after missing the win over the Pelicans with knee soreness and hit 23 points. But who else stepped up on a night to forget, and who faded?

Which Pistons players stepped up?

Kevin Huerter: As mentioned, Huerter was outstanding for the Pistons, starting in place of the injured Duncan Robinson.

Huerter finished with 20 points on 4-for-8 shooting from beyond the arc, along with three rebounds, three assists, and a game-high +16 plus-minus, showcasing his impact on both ends of the floor and in the main areas of the box score.

He also buried a three-pointer with under three minutes left to give Detroit the lead, though Toronto found an answer. Huerter tried to force overtime, but his three-pointer missed at the buzzer.

Javonte Green: Providing a spark off the bench for the Pistons, Javonte Green poured in 12 points, with nine of those from three and the rest from the foul line, where he was a flawless 3-for-3.

His link-up with Isaiah Joe was crucial, especially in the third period, when they kept Detroit interested when the Raptors looked almost certain to pull away and leave the Pistons hanging.

Paul Reed: With Jalen Duren still on the sidelines, Paul Reed continues to do what is asked of him, night in and night out.

Reed amassed eight points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 28 minutes of pure heart and hustle.

Who struggled?

John Collins: Despite showing his physical prowess on the boards by grabbing three early rebounds, John Collins had an off-night, finishing with just three points on 1-for-4 shooting with six rebounds.

He also played 20 minutes, the fewest of any starter on the Pistons roster, with coach J.B. Bickerstaff preferring Reed's energy, especially down the stretch.

Cade Cunningham: Yes, Cunningham had 23 points, and of course, he carried the offense for most of the night as they continue to deal with their injury issues.

In his first game back after sitting out the Pelicans game with knee soreness, Cunningham hit a clutch step-back three-pointer that put the Pistons up 102–101 with 19.8 seconds left.

That joy turned to anguish as he struggled with efficiency, going 10-for-22 from the field, 1-of-4 from the foul line, and committing a costly turnover in the final seconds when Toronto trapped him and stole the ball to win the game.

Isaiah Joe: Well, mainly Isaiah Joe’s three-point shooting.

Brought in to raise the Pistons’ three-point percentage for the season, Joe had an off night against the Raptors on Friday, shooting just 1-for-6 and 2-for-7 from the floor.