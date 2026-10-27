Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Preview, Availability Report

The Detroit Pistons enter Tuesday night’s anticipated matchup at Madison Square Garden against the defending NBA champions, the New York Knicks, at 3-0 after an impressive 106-93 win over LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The start of the season couldn’t be more different for the defending champs, the Knicks. New York enters the game against the Pistons with a 0-3 record after losses to the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, and Orlando Magic.

Now looking to get out of a 0-3 hole to start the year, the Knicks face a Pistons team that dominated them during the 2025-26 regular season and would love nothing more than to continue the streak. Here’s a preview for the Pistons' Tuesday night showdown at the Garden against the Knicks.

Pistons vs. Knicks Preview

Oct 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time the Pistons and Knicks met at the Garden, Cade Cunningham put on a show, scoring 42 points, 13 assists, and eight rebounds on 17-of-34 shooting in Detroit’s 126-111 win over the Knicks on Feb. 19.

It was one of three double-digit wins for the Pistons over a Knicks team that went on to win its first NBA championship in 53 years. Even with a championship banner in the rafters for the Knicks, revenge is on the minds of both teams entering Tuesday night’s game.

After sweeping the Knicks last season and watching the team they dominated go on to win the NBA championship, the Pistons are out with something to prove and look to build their case as one of the best teams in a loaded Eastern Conference. A win over the defending champs is another step in the right direction for the Pistons.

Oct 25, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives past Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson (11) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the Knicks, beating a team they struggled with last season would provide the confidence boost they need, especially amid their slow 0-3 start to the year. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are the two players who present the biggest threat to ending the Pistons' unbeaten streak this season.

Given the Knicks are off to a 0-3 start and desperate to get in the win column, expect the Knicks to be aggressive from the opening tip. Outside of their season-opening win against the Celtics, where they rallied from a 22-point deficit, the Pistons have gotten off to fast starts in their last two games.

Whether the trend of the Pistons starting fast continues against the Knicks on Tuesday night remains to be seen, but it could be a deciding factor in a game with the Knicks that features several shifts in momentum throughout.

Pistons vs. Knicks Availability Report

Oct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) collects a rebound against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pistons will again be without center Jalen Duren, who is sidelined with a hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Ausar Thompson was also out in the win over the 76ers with an ankle injury.

In Duren and Thompson’s absence, Daniss Jenkins (18 points) and John Collins (16 points) stepped up for the Pistons. Paul Reed also added eight points and eight rebounds on 4-of-9 shooting. Here’s a look at the injury report for the Pistons and Knicks ahead of Tuesday night’s matchup.

Detroit Pistons

Ausar Thompson (Ankle) - Game-Time Decision

Isaiah Joe (Hip) - Game-Time Decision

Jalen Duren (Hamstring) - Out

New York Knicks

Jose Alvarado (Ankle) - Out