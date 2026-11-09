Pistons vs. Wizards: Can Detroit End Two-Game Skid, Preview and a Prediction

It was no problem for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night as they handed the Detroit Pistons consecutive losses for the first time this season, winning 121-116 at Little Caesars Arena without Luka Doncic.

Trailing by as many as 26 points, the Pistons, as they did in their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, rallied before falling short. Now at 6-3 overall and third in the Eastern Conference behind the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, the Pistons face a quick turnaround on Monday night against an up-and-coming Washington Wizards squad led by Anthony Davis, Trae Young, and No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa.

While it’s still early in the season, losing three straight games isn't ideal for the Pistons, and getting back on the winning side would help Detroit get back on track. Here’s a preview of the Pistons' Monday night clash with the Wizards.

Pistons vs. Wizards Preview

Nov 8, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives past Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In their last two games against the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers, the Pistons have struggled to start fast, something that helped them thrive during their difficult stretch to begin the season.

The Pistons starting five struggled in Sunday night’s defeat to the Lakers, as Cade Cunningham (14 points) and Duncan Robinson (12 points) were the only players in Detroit’s starting five to score in double figures.

Off the bench, Daniss Jenkins led the way, helping to fuel the Pistons' comeback that came up short with 31 points, while Kevin Huerter added 24 points. To bounce back against a talented Wizards players that has multiple players who will challenge the Pistons, Detroit looks to have consistency from start to finish from both their starting five and their depth.

Oct 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) shoots beside Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) in the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If he plays, the biggest test for the Pistons on both ends of the floor will be Anthony Davis, who, over ten games this season, leads the Wizards in scoring, averaging 23.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, while shooting 50 percent from the field. Davis hasn’t played since the Wizards' loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 4, in which he scored 26 points.

Trae Young and AJ Dybantsa will also challenge the Pistons as the Wizards, who are off to a 4-6 start to the season, look to take a major leap this season and break into the postseason in a loaded Eastern Conference. This is a reason why the Wizards, who aren’t on a quick turnaround, are a team the Pistons can’t overlook.

Pistons vs. Wizards Availability Report

Oct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) collects a rebound against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit Pistons

Jalen Duren (Hamstring) - Out

Isaiah Joe (Hip) - Game-Time Decision

Washington Wizards

Tristan Vukcevic (Hip) - Out

Anthony Davis (Ankle) - Game-Time Decision

Reece Beekman (Shoulder) - Out

Justin Champagnie (Foot) - Out

Jamir Watkins (Knee) - Out

Prediction

Despite the quick turnaround, the Pistons will end their two-game skid on Monday night in front of their home crowd and beat the Wizards. This game will be close, however, and it’ll take a strong fourth quarter for the Pistons to eke out a victory.

Final Score: Pistons 118, Wizards 109