Injury Report Ahead Of Detroit Pistons Preseason Opener vs. Phoenix Suns

The Detroit Pistons will tip off preseason action on Monday night against the Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena.

It’ll be the first of four preseason games for the Pistons, which also includes matchups with the Washington Wizards (Oct. 10), Minnesota Timberwolves (Oct. 14), and Toronto Raptors (Oct. 16).

While both teams are fresh with new pieces on their roster, some players could be unavailable for Monday night’s preseason opener. Here’s a look at those players for the Pistons and Suns as the preseason begins.

Detroit Pistons

May 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) reacts after a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of game four in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pistons star center Jalen Duren is currently listed as a game-time decision (undisclosed) on the injury report. It’s been quite the offseason for the Pistons big man. After months of intense contract negotiations, Duren signed a five-year, $200 million deal, which is fully guaranteed on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Duren enters the 2026-27 season looking to prove he’s worthy of his big payday. During the 2025-26 regular season, Duren earned All-Star recognition alongside teammate Cade Cunningham, averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

Phoenix Suns

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) against the Portland Trail Blazers during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phoenix Suns will be without one player on Monday night against the Pistons: center Mark Williams, who is out with a shoulder injury. Williams recently underwent surgery in September to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder that he suffered during an offseason workout and is expected to miss an extended period of time, per ESPN’s Shams Charania’s report.

After three seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, Williams played his first year with the Phoenix Suns in 2025-26. In 60 games, Williams averaged 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game.

The Suns made the playoffs and were swept in the first round by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Williams played in the play-in tournament against the Portland Trail Blazers, scoring four points, four rebounds, and two assists on 2-of-3 shooting from the field. Williams did not appear in the first-round series against the Thunder.

The tip-off for the preseason opener between the Pistons and Suns is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The Pistons and Suns split their regular-season series last year. This season again will feature two matchups on Dec. 16 and Feb. 10.

The Pistons enter the 2026-27 season looking to build on a year in which they finished 60-22 overall and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference before falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round in a thrilling seven-game series.