J.B. Bickerstaff Wins Coaching Award Before NBA Playoffs Begin

Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has claimed an early award before the playoffs begin.

And Bickerstaff becomes only the second Pistons coach since Stan Van Gundy in the 2016-17 season to capture this award.

The Pistons’ playcaller has won the Pro Basketball Writers Association Coach of the Year this season, named after legendary NBA coach Rudy Tomjanovich.

He follows Kenny Atkinson, who won the award last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, ironically, Bickerstaff's former team.

The PBWA is pleased to announce that Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has won the Rudy Tomjanovich Award for the 2025-26 season.



Press release: https://t.co/e3iDFFifyl pic.twitter.com/UFApjiwFjL — The PBWA (@ProHoopsWriters) April 15, 2026

Bickerstaff led the Pistons to a No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 60–22 record, while earning respect for his thoughtful, engaging approach to the media and his generosity with his time.

After being a finalist in 2025, he captured the award for the first time.

“J.B. has been a joy to work with throughout his years as an assistant and head coach in this league,” said PBWA president Howard Beck.

“Our members truly appreciate his candor and his willingness to discuss any issues that arise on or off the court. Win or lose, he always handles his interviews with grace and provides the kind of thoughtful insight that helps us all understand the game better.”

Chris Finch of the Minnesota Timberwolves placed second in the voting for the second consecutive year. The other finalists - selected through nominations from PBWA members - were Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors, Billy Donovan of the Chicago Bulls, and Jamahl Mosley of the Orlando Magic. The winner was chosen by a vote of the full PBWA membership.

About Rudy Tomjanovich

The award is named in honor of Hall of Famer Rudy Tomjanovich, the former head coach of the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers, who was widely respected for his professionalism and respectful approach with the media.

Over 13 seasons as an NBA head coach, Tomjanovich posted a 527–416 regular-season record and a 51–39 playoff record, leading the Rockets to back-to-back NBA championships in 1994 and 1995.

As a player, Tomjanovich was selected second overall in the 1970 NBA Draft by the San Diego Rockets, a franchise that relocated to Houston the following year, and he spent his entire NBA playing career with the team. He was also chosen by the Utah Stars of the ABA in both 1970 and 1974.

Over 11 NBA seasons, Tomjanovich averaged 17.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, earning five All-Star selections from 1974 to 1977 and again in 1979.

He ranks among the top scorers in Rockets history, trailing only James Harden and Hall of Famers Calvin Murphy and Hakeem Olajuwon. Due to the length of his last name, his jerseys famously featured “RUDY T.” on the back instead of the full spelling.