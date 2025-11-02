Detroit Pistons Keeping a Positive Trend Before Mavericks Matchup
The Detroit Pistons will take part in their game out in Mexico City on Saturday night, facing the undermanned Dallas Mavericks.
Detroit’s backcourt will continue to get a nice bump, as the veteran guard Caris LeVert has been left off the injury report, deeming that he is cleared for action.
Since the start of the 2025-2026 NBA season, LeVert has been dealing with a hamstring-related setback. When the Pistons opened up the season with a road matchup against the Chicago Bulls, LeVert appeared on the court for 21 minutes. In his Pistons debut, the veteran attempted seven shots from the field, averaging 42 percent.
He finished the game with eight points, two assists, and one rebound. The Pistons dropped the matchup with a four-point loss.
Moving forward, LeVert’s status was up in the air. The Pistons took on the Houston Rockets on the road, and rolled without LeVert for the first time since the season started. They kept him in question for the two home games against the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
When the Pistons appeared in their third-straight home matchup against the Orlando Magic, LeVert was cleared for action and came off the bench for 15 minutes. In his first game back, LeVert struggled with his shot. The veteran made just one of his five attempts from the field, coming up empty from three. He contributed four points, two assists, and one rebound to the Pistons’ 135-116 win over the Magic.
Marcus Sasser Remains Out of the Mix
The Pistons are still waiting for the season debut of Marcus Sasser. As the third-year guard deals with a right hip impingement, he’s been a regular on the injury report.
The Pistons don’t plan to get Sasser back for Saturday’s action against the Mavericks, leaving their backcourt still undermanned for the time being.
Sasser appeared in 128 games throughout his first two seasons. Last year, he came off the bench for all but one of the 57 games he played. He averaged 6.6 points, 2.3 assists, and 1.2 rebounds, while shooting 38 percent from beyond the arc.
