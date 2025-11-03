All Pistons

Pistons Add New Name to the Injury Report Before Grizzlies Game

Tobias Harris' status against the Grizzlies comes into question.

Justin Grasso

Speed finger painter, Jarred Emerson, unveils the new Detroit Pistons logo on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at Campus Martius Park in Detroit. Pistons Ec077 / Elaine Cromie, Detroit Free Press
On Monday night, the Detroit Pistons are slated to face the Memphis Grizzlies for the first time this season.

As they get prepared for the action, the Pistons are preparing to potentially be without one of their starters, as Tobias Harris is a new name added to the injury report.

via @UnderdogNBA: Tobias Harris (ankle) listed questionable for Monday.

The Pistons are returning from their Mexico City trip, which turned out to be a successful run as they defeated the Dallas Mavericks.

Although Harris had his setback in the game, he managed to appear in 35 minutes of action. The veteran forward struggled with his shooting, making just 25 percent of his shots from the field.

Harris would finish the game with just 11 points. He also tacked on six rebounds and one assist as the Pistons went on to defeat the Mavericks 122-110.

Harris is currently in the midst of his second season during his second stint with the Pistons. Last year, Harris was one of the most notable free agents at his position. The Pistons were rumored to have interest in bringing him back even before the 2024 trade deadline.

Detroit made a two-year offer to Harris, which he accepted after a six-season run with the Philadelphia 76ers. Prior to becoming a free agent, Harris had posted averages of 17.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in nearly 380 games.

Tobias Harri
Oct 26, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) dribbles defended by Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The young Pistons roster needed a vocal veteran with playoff experience to bring to the locker room and the starting lineup. Harris appeared in 73 games for the Pistons during the 2024-2025 NBA season.

Seeing the court for a little over 30 minutes per game, Harris averaged 13.7 points, shooting 47 percent from the field and knocking down 34 percent from deep. He also accounted for 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Harris helped the Pistons achieve their first playoff appearance since 2019.

This year, the Pistons are working on making a second-straight postseason run. So far, Harris has appeared in six games, producing 13.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

The Pistons and the Grizzlies are set for an 8 PM ET game on Monday night.

