Detroit Pistons vs San Antonio Spurs: Starting Lineups and Keys To The Game

The Detroit Pistons fell to the Miami Heat 137-117 in their last contest. Cade Cunningham continued his hot streak of scoring 33 points on 8-20 shooting.

Cunningham had that historic game against the Wizards when he scored 52 points and dished out 11 assists.

85 points,19 assists, and 10 rebounds in the past two games, and in the next game he will face his toughest test yet against the Spurs.

Nov 15, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts after a play against the Utah Jazz during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A look at the Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs sit at the top of the Western Conference standings at 11- 2. The last loss for this Spurs team came on Oct. 23 against the Houston Rockets, where Amen Thompson blocked Victor Wembanyama to win the game.

Since that game, the Spurs have won 12 games in a row. The team's leader is the alien Victor Wembanyama.

In their last game against the Jazz, they won 110-102, and Wembanyama scored 26 points, shot 10-for-21 from the field, grabbed ten rebounds, and had five blocks. He averages 28 points per game, 11 rebounds, and four blocks.

He was first-team all-league last season, and this will be the first time these two teams face off this season.

The Spurs beat the Pistons in both games last season, so the Pistons are looking to try to change that narrative this season.

Nov 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) celebrates with Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) and Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) after making a go-ahead three point field goal against the Washington Wizards during the second overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keys to win against Spurs

The Pistons will need to play great from starters to bench to defeat the Spurs, but here are some keys.

1. Making someone else beat you

Victor Wembanyama is their main scorer, but if you can make him pass the ball more and not allow him to go one-on-one when he gets close to the basket, it gives you a better chance to win. Making him pass the ball out to the perimeter and forcing a tough 3-pointer is better than having him in the paint.

Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper both average more than 15 points per game, but you can force them into tough drives, and then being able to box out and get the rebound will be another tall task.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard/forward Kevin Huerter (27) brings the ball up court against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. 3pt shooting

This will be extremely important because with Wembanyama down in the paint, it will be tough to score on drives.

The Pistons this season are shooting 36% from beyond the arc, but it will take multiple shooters to hurt the Spurs team.

Kevin Huerter has really stepped up over the past four games for the Pistons, averaging 16 points, shooting 54% from the field, and making almost two 3-pointers a game. He is someone who will need to be able to knock down shots off the bench.

Duncan Robinson, John Collins, and Daniss Jenkins will have to be able to step up, and all three of these players have had a game where they have shot great, so it's about all of them having a great game to beat the Spurs.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) defends Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Cade Cunningham

This will be another test for Cade Cunningham to compete and prove himself against one of the best players in the game.

All eyes will be on the two superstars, him and Wembanyama, so it is up to him to put this team on his back once again and prove why he is a top player.

He will face some tough defenders, but his 3-point shooting and mid-range will need to be on point against this team.

Projected starters

Pistons

G- Cade Cunningham

G- Duncan Robinson

F- Ausar Thompson

F- John Collins

C- Paul Reed

Spurs

G- Dylan Harper

G- De'Aaron Fox

G/F Stephon Castle

F- Devin Vassell

C- Victor Wembanyama

The Pistons will travel to Frost Bank Center to face the Spurs at 8:00 p.m.