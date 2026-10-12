Pistons' Overtime Loss to Wizards Reveals a Potential Weakness Detroit Must Fix

The Detroit Pistons have played two preseason games and have won and lost one.

Their most recent game against the Wizards raised some eyebrows about holes in their team.

Here are some weaknesses that this team showed:

Slow first quarters

Against the Phoenix Suns, they got outscored 35 to 21 with most of the core group playing. There were a lot of newcomers who played in that game, so chemistry might take some time to figure out.

Against the Wizards, Cade Cunningham did not play in this game, but their starters played, including Ausar Thompson, John Collins, Duncan Robinson and Daniss Jenkins.

In that game, they once again gave up 40 points to start the game and only scored 20 in the opening period.

This might not be an issue if they had Jalen Duren, who has yet to play in a preseason game, and Cade Cunningham, but it does raise some questions about this team. It is a dangerous game not to come out ready to play early because some teams in this league can bury you.

Oct 10, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) wins the opening tip-off over Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Foul trouble

In this game against the Wizards, the Pistons committed 36 fouls compared to just 23 for Washington. Key players like Ausar Thompson and Paul Reed both fouled out in the 4th quarter, which severely hurt their defensive prowess.

with anThis led to other players having to step in who might not be used to playing heavy minutes, which resulted in fatigue later in the game. It was 16-10 in favor of Washington and started out in 8-2 run in overtime.

The Wizards finished with 23 points in transition while the Pistons had just nine.

The foul trouble needs to be managed because if key players foul out, players who might not be in as good condition have to play more, which can lead to fatigue and more transition opportunities for other teams.

Oct 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (left) and Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) share a laugh on the bench during the Pistons' game against the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How these weakness can be solved

A big key is that All-Star center Jalen Duren has not played yet and he provides a lot of great qualities for this Pistons team. His toughness and rebounding ability to go along with his finishing prowess, make him elite.

The newcomers like John Collins, Isaiah Joe, and then their rookie Ebuka Okorie will need to step and get acquainted with the system. When Cade Cunningham goes to the bench, that is when this team will have to find a way to defend at a high level and still be able to score and not lose a beat.

The next game is Oct. 14 against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m.