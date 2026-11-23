On Sunday, Nov. 22, the Detroit Pistons were defeated by the Atlanta Hawks 107-97, with a 4th-quarter collapse stealing the spotlight that the Pistons will want to forget quickly.

The Pistons were paced by Isaiah Joe, who has turned into a nice piece off the bench, scoring 19 points on 7-for-15 shooting, 3-for-9 from three.

Despite leading 85-74 at the end of the third quarter, the Hawks managed to overcome Detroit’s lead and take control of the game.

Nov 22, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) controls the ball in front of Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What happend in the 4th quarter

The Pistons were outscored 33 to 12 in the fourth quarter. To begin the quarter, the Hawks surged ahead with an 18-0 run, extending their lead to seven points. However, Isiah Joe would break the run with a three-pointer just 4:52 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Atlanta was paced by Nickiel Alexander-Walker with 27 points, shooting 8-18 from the field and 6-10 from downtown.

Cade Cunningham, the Pistons’ star player, had a disappointing night, finishing with only five points on a poor 2-for-9 shooting performance. Despite his efforts, he also committed six turnovers, which overshadowed his 15 assists.

The last time Cunningham did not score double figures was against the Indiana Pacers last year in the final game of their regular season.

This hurts the Pistons in terms of the East Conference standings, now sitting at 10-6, which is 5th in the East.

Nov 22, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) goes to the basket behind Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thompson, Collins and Reed stepping up

The others for the Pistons had solid games, with Thompson scoring 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting while grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out five assists.

John Collins was great in his return against one of his former teams, dropping 18 points on 6-9 from the floor and 4-5 from three.

Paul Reed was terrific off the bench, scoring 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting and knocking down all four of his free throws.

These three are big contributors; even if Cunningham has an off night, they can provide on the scoring load when needed.

Nov 22, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) and Dyson Daniels (5) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where the Pistons can go after this

The Pistons will have some time to think about this loss and what adjustments they need to make.

Cade Cunningham has put together some great performances in the last few games in this season, but scoring only five points is something he definitely wants to change.

While he did have 15 assists and made the right plays for his teammates, the Hawks defense has some great defensive players like Walker, Dort, Daniel,s and Johnson to disrupt him.

Detroit will bounce back and hoping that Robinson along with Duren can come back healthy sooner than later.

They will play on Nov. 24 at 7:00 on the road against the Orlando Magic.