The Detroit Pistons recently picked up a win against the New Orleans Pelicans, 122-109, without Cade Cunningham.

It was a team effort in his absence as John Collins led the way with 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting and four three-pointers. The Pistons had seven players score in double figures, and without Cade Cunningham, that is exactly what this team needed in a tough back-to-back game.

Detroit is 1-1 in group play for the NBA cup and will now face the Toronto Raptors on Friday, Nov. 20.

November 18, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors Immanuel Quickley (5) dribbles against Khris Middleton (22) of the Washington Wizards during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What to expect from the Raptors

Toronto has hit the injury bug early in the season, losing both of its superstar players, Scottie Barnes and Kawhi Leonard, resulting in a six-game losing streak for this club.

With those two out, RJ Barrett missed last game against the Wizards due to a right hamstring and Collin Murry Boyels getting hurt in that game as well is critical.

Immanuel Quickley will be someone the Raptors will rely on. He averages 18 points and 6 assists per game and has stepped up over the last four games, averaging 20 points. He is a dynamic player who is quick and shifty when getting to his spots, whether at the rim or from the midrange.

RJ Barrett could get to play in this game against the Pistons, which would be a huge boost, as Barrett is their second-leading scorer with 21 points a night. Ja'Kobe Walter is someone who will look to be aggressive with or without Barrett on the floor.

Walter scored 18 points on 7-for-16 shooting, and if Barrett does not play, then the Raptors will need someone besides Qucikly to generate some offense.

Nov 17, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What to expect from Detroit

The Pistons finished up a four-game road trip where they went 3- 1, only losing to the red-hot Miami Heat.

Cade Cunningham will most likely be back against the Raptors to continue his great regular season after two stellar games against the Wizards and the Spurs.

This will be the first time these two teams face off, with last season favoring the Pistons, who won the last eight of ten matchups.

The Pistons have Isaiah Joe back now after missing the last ten games and scored double figures with 11 points. Besides the injury to Jalen Duren, the Pistons have most of their players healthy, which is what you want to see if you're head coach JB Bickerstaff.

Detroit will look to build off the back-to-back wins and take care of business against a scrappy Raptors team. If the Pistons can get seven players to be in double figures with Cade on the court, it makes this team pretty tough to stop.

The matchup takes place on Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m at Little Caersars Arena.