The Detroit Pistons host the Toronto Raptors tonight (Friday) as the NBA Cup returns and the two sides renew their cross-border rivalry.

Detroit is currently 10-4 for the season and 1-0 in group play. A victory over the Raptors would leave them in a good position to advance to the next round of the Cup.

However, there’s more to these two teams than simply “just another matchup”.

Beyond the current standings, several quirky facts you may have forgotten, didn’t know, or found irrelevant back then now seem fascinating.

Detroit snapped its historic 28-game losing streak against Toronto

Before the Pistons became an Eastern Conference powerhouse, they were the East’s whipping boys.

During their disastrous 14-68 season in 2023-24, they went through a 28-game losing streak.

Night after night of painful loss after painful loss.

Then, on December 30, 2023, the Pistons ended an NBA single-season record 28 game losing skid with a 129–127 win over Toronto.

That long-awaited success also began a seven-game winning streak for Detroit against Toronto that lasted until March 2026.

A 24-year playoff drought

Despite being separated by a four-hour drive along Highway 401, Detroit and Toronto have a remarkably limited playoff history that isn’t worth reading about.

Despite competing in the Eastern Conference, the two franchises have faced each other in the postseason once.

Yep. Just once.

Their only playoff meeting came in the opening round of the 2002 East playoffs, when the first stage was a five-game series, and the Pistons came out on top 3-2.

Detroit would go on to lose to the Boston Celtics 4-1 in the Conference semifinals.

The multi-year streak of sweeps

For five straight seasons between 2018–19 and 2022–23, neither team could earn a single split in the season series.

One franchise swept the entire season series every single year, with Toronto going 4–0 and 3–0 twice, while Detroit went 3–0 three times in that span.

The Dwane Casey curse

After the Raptors surprisingly fired the then-NBA Coach of the Year Dwane Casey in 2018, he took over a rebuilding Pistons squad and unexpectedly dominated his former team.

Apr 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey reacts during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Between 2018 and late 2022, Casey went 9–3 against Toronto while going 98–206 against the rest of the league.

That means that more than 8% of his wins as Pistons coach came against the Raptors.

The North was the backdrop for Detroit’s breakthrough

Most recently in this list of facts was that after nearly two decades without a division banner, the Pistons clinched their first Central Division title in 18 years in Toronto.

Detroit overcame the Raptors 127–116 in Detroit back in March of this year to stamp their ticket as the East’s No.1 side heading into the playoffs.

Then, they got eliminated by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the semifinals.