The Biggest Pistons Development That Actually Matters Moving Forward

The Detroit Pistons’ incredible 121-113 come-from-behind win against the Boston Celtics will be remembered for two things.

Fighting back from 22 points down in the third to erupt for a 23-0 run in the fourth, and Javonte Green’s 19 second-half points, which spoiled Paul George’s debut as he went for 38 points for the Celtics.

Game 1 of 82 is in the books and ticked off as a win for the Pistons, but a scoring outlook emerged after the first contest, and it will be significant for Detroit in the long term.

The biggest issue of the offseason might have been answered – or is it too soon?

While the headlines centered on Green’s explosive second-half performance and the disruption of George’s Celtics debut, the biggest takeaway for Detroit was the emergence of a balanced offensive system capable of supporting Cade Cunningham.

For much of last season, going into the offseason, the Pistons faced questions about finding a reliable second scoring option and surrounding Cunningham with enough shooting to prevent opposing defenses from focusing on him.

Against a formidable Eastern Conference rival in Boston, however, Detroit showed it has developed the offensive versatility to address those concerns. Time will tell, of course, but the signs were there.

Last season, Detroit relied heavily on points in the paint. The addition of elite perimeter threat Duncan Robinson, combined with Green’s growing confidence, gives the Pistons another dimension.

Defenses can no longer afford to collapse on Cunningham without risking open looks from the perimeter. That additional spacing creates more opportunities for Cunningham to attack, facilitate and dictate the pace of the game.

Perhaps the most encouraging development was Detroit’s ability to mount a fourth-quarter comeback without relying on Cunningham to carry the offense. Even when he was relatively quiet or heavily guarded, the Pistons found ways to generate opportunities through ball movement, timely shooting and contributions from their supporting cast.

This shows the early progress made under head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. A title contender cannot depend on one player to produce every night, particularly against elite competition.

Detroit’s ability to manufacture offense through multiple options makes the team more difficult to defend.

Ultimately, this performance reinforces the belief that the Pistons’ 60-win campaign last season was no fluke.

They are developing the scoring, perimeter shooting and offensive flexibility required to compete consistently against the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

Cunningham remains the crown jewel, but Detroit’s ceiling will depend on how effectively its supporting cast continues to evolve. If this performance is representative of what the Pistons can produce moving forward, they have every reason to believe they can challenge for the top seed in an increasingly competitive Eastern Conference.