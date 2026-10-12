The $107 Million Superstar Who Could Take the Detroit Pistons to the Next Level

The NBA’s trade deadline isn't until February 11, so teams still have plenty of time to fine-tune their rosters.

It also presents trade scenarios, with one involving the Detroit Pistons.

In what could be another step toward becoming a serious contender, a proposed trade would send Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett to the Pistons, and Ron Holland II, along with draft capital, to Toronto, as proposed by Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz.

The positives of this proposed trade

Barrett’s biggest appeal is his scoring ability. Despite missing a chunk of last season, he still averaged 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 57 games.

Barrett would certainly offer the Pistons an established offensive threat who could complement star guard Cade Cunningham and be that secondary scorer that Detroit desperately needs.

With Detroit’s offense almost heavily reliant on Cunningham creating opportunities, particularly against disciplined playoff defenses, Adding Barrett would add another player who can attack the basket, create his own shot, and pressure opposing defenses.

His ability to drive into the paint could also generate open looks for teammates when defenders collapse to stop him.

A potential partnership between Cunningham and Barrett could make Detroit more difficult to defend in crucial moments. Rather than relying almost exclusively on Cunningham to generate offense, the Pistons would have another experienced scorer capable of taking responsibility.

Barrett could also strengthen Detroit’s transition game. His athleticism and ability to finish around the rim would complement the defensive activity and running ability of players such as Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren.

And the negatives

Perhaps the biggest negative is that it would give Detroit short-term success at the expense of long-term development.

However, acquiring Barrett would require Detroit to make a difficult decision about Holland’s future. The fifth overall selection in the 2024 NBA Draft remains a developmental prospect with considerable athletic potential.

Trading him would mean sacrificing the chance to develop a cost-controlled, two-way contributor in exchange for more immediate scoring lift.

There are also questions about Barrett’s shooting. He is not an elite three-point threat, meaning his arrival would not automatically resolve Detroit’s spacing concerns. His contract situation is another consideration. His current deal is set to expire in 2027, and he is currently on a $107 million contract.

Ultimately, the proposed trade would make sense if Detroit believes its competitive window is opening and Toronto’s asking price remains reasonable. Barrett could ease Cunningham’s offensive burden, improve the Pistons’ scoring depth and provide valuable experience in high-pressure situations.

The challenge is ensuring that the price does not outweigh those benefits. If Detroit can acquire Barrett without surrendering excessive draft capital, the move could be a calculated investment in the present while giving the franchise a stronger chance to build on its recent progress.