3 Standouts From Detroit Pistons First Two Preseason Games

The Detroit Pistons are officially halfway through their preseason schedule with a home win over the Phoenix Suns and a road loss to the Washington Wizards.

The two games have given fans plenty of excitement, including unexpected preseason scuffles and second-half comebacks. It's also given the Pistons an early look at which players could make an impact and potentially take a step forward this season as they look to build on a 2025-26 season that earned them the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

As the Pistons move to their third preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road, here’s a look at three standouts from Detroit’s last two games.

Ebuka Okorie

Oct 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ebuka Okorie (23) tries to keep the ball away from Phoenix Suns guard Kennedy Chandler (2) in the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The No. 17 overall pick, former Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie, has shown great potential through two preseason games for the Pistons, and he looks to carry that momentum into the 2026-27 season.

After scoring seven points in the preseason opener, including the game-winning bucket that lifted the Pistons over the Suns, Okorie put together another strong showing in Saturday night’s loss to the Washington Wizards, finishing with 14 points on 6-of-15 shooting.

Paul Reed

Oct 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) applies defensive pressure to Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) in the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pistons forward Paul Reed has scored in double figures in both of Detroit’s preseason games against the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards. In the recent preseason loss to the Wizards, Reed scored 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting and added seven rebounds.

Reed, known for his physicality and toughness, looks to continue showing those qualities this season as the Pistons are poised to be among the Eastern Conference’s top teams. Last season, Reed averaged 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

In the postseason, Reed made an impact in the minutes that he played, especially in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. If the Pistons are to be among the top seeds in the Eastern Conference for the second consecutive season, Reed looks to make a similar impact.

Ron Holland II

Dec 28, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (00) dribbles up court in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Ron Holland II is among the several players who were on the Pistons roster last season and are looking to take a step forward this year. After leading the Pistons in scoring in the preseason opener against the Suns with 14 points, Holland added eight points in Detroit’s matchup with the Wizards on 3-of-7 shooting from the field.

Holland, whom the Pistons selected at No. 5 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, is coming off a 2025-26 season in which he averaged 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. Can Holland take another step forward in the third season of his career?