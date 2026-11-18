Cade Cunningham has been, without a doubt, one of the most consistent performers early in the 2026-27 NBA season.

The Detroit Pistons superstar is averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 7.8 assists so far this season, but beyond the stats everyone looks at first, it’s what you don’t notice that has truly made Cunningham an elite player so far.

Early in his career and through the 2024–25 season, Cunningham frequently drew criticism for forcing passes under pressure, playing at a methodical pace that led to traps, and averaging more than four turnovers per game.

He has cut down on those mistakes during Detroit's rise to the summit of the Eastern Conference – and especially this season.

How Cade Cunningham’s ball security has improved

Cunningham has made incredible progress in improving his ball security, steadily reducing his turnovers while becoming a better playmaker.

not new to this pic.twitter.com/wxpWVdB3Fs — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 18, 2026

After averaging 4.41 turnovers per game during the 2024–25 season, he lowered that figure to 3.69 in 2025–26. Early this season, he has taken another step forward, recording a career-best 3.08 turnovers per game.

His improvement was highlighted in his landmark showing against the Washington Wizards, where he became the first player in NBA history to record at least 50 points and 10 assists without committing a single turnover.

Cunningham finished the game with 52 points, 11 assists and zero giveaways.

Nov 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dunks in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His improved offseason conditioning and better patience against double teams have played an important role in this development.

Rather than forcing difficult passes or low-percentage plays, particularly in crucial moments, Cunningham has shown a greater willingness to remain composed and make smarter decisions.

This progress was also clear to see in Detroit's victory over San Antonio, which ended the Spurs' 12-game winning streak.

Against Victor Wembanyama's exceptional length and defensive presence, Cunningham bagged a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio, with just two turnovers.

"We just did not want to overly complicate things," Cunningham explained.

"We were just playing our brand of basketball. Moving the ball and making them guard several actions. We have players who are good enough. You go out there and play. Have fun with it and live with the results."

He has faced criticism, however, for his shooting efficiency and sometimes slow pace. However, improved decision-making and greater discipline with his mid-range shooting have helped raise his field-goal percentage to a career-best 47.7% this season, highlighting his continued development and growing offensive efficiency.

These performances highlight his continued growth as a reliable playmaker and leader.