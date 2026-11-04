Why the Pistons' Next Game Against the 76ers Will Be Their Biggest Test of The Year

The Pistons collected their 6th win of the season and their second on the Hornets in less than two weeks. Cade Cunningham was on a mission, dominating every aspect of the game.

He finished with 33 points, seven assists, five rebounds and five steals. He was 13-for-20 from the field and 4-for-7 from three.

Cunningham has scored over 30 points in two out of the last three games, developing a great rhythm on the offensive and defensive ends.

He will need to be in full rhythm next game as the Pistons will face off against the 7-1 Philadelphia 76ers.

Nov 2, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe (77) reacts with guard Tyrese Maxey (0) after his three pointer against the Chicago Bulls during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why this 76ers team is so dangerous

The 76ers have come out of the gates on fire, winning seven out of their first eight games, and the only game they have lost has been to the Pistons.

The additions of Jaylen Brown and LeBron James have opened up the offense for the 76ers and both create a lot of mismatches on the floor. Tyrese Maxey has started off strong, averaging 29 points a game and shooting 50% from the field.

VJ Edgecomb has come out of his shell the past few games, coming up big in the clutch in wins against the Knicks, Hornets, and then last game against the Bulls, finished with 21 points on 9-12 shooting.

The Pistons were able to defeat the 76ers 106-93 back on Oct.25, but there was no Joel Embiid for the 76ers and still without Jalen Duren with an injury, this game will be important.

Nov 2, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Schroder (17) is fouled at the basket by Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (5) during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who can step up for the Pistons

Ron Holland has asserted himself as a reliable bench player for the Pistons, scoring 29 points in the past two games, shooting 10-for-18 from the field and 5-for-11 from 3.

He did not play his best in the last game against the 76ers, but with a few good games in a row, he could be key off the bench.

Nov 2, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets forward Tidjane Salaun (31) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ausar Thompson did not play the first time the Pistons played the 76ers, so having him this coming game will be a huge boost on the defensive side of the ball.

His offense has taken a step forward as well, scoring 14 points, shooting 5 for 7 from the field with six rebounds and four assists.

His defense will be a big key to try and slow down the red hot 76ers offense.

Nov 2, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) passes off the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last player is Duncan Robinson who has been on a heater from the three point line to start the season

He is averaging 18 points a game, shooting 45% from three, and making 28-for-62. He is getting to his spots and making the defense pay if they leave him open.

Why this game is important

This game is important for the Pistons because they have found an identity without Jalen Duren and defeating high level opponets on the year.

The 76ers are a threat in the Eastern Conference, and if they can find a way to beat them fully healthy without Jalen Duren, the Pistons would be looked at as the top team in the East.

The Pistons will look to defeat the 76ers for the second time this season on Nov. 4 at Little Caesars Arena at 7:00.