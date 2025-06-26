5 Players the Toronto Raptors Could Target With the No. 39 Pick
The Toronto Raptors are expected to keep the No. 39 pick when the second round of the NBA Draft resumes Thursday night.
After taking South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles at No. 9, the Raptors still have a few areas to address. Backup center remains a clear need, outside shooting is a priority, and adding more two-way depth always helps.
General manager Bobby Webster and the front office are likely to take a best-player-available approach at 39, regardless of positional fit. The second round is a valuable opportunity to take upside swings, add long-term development projects, or draft stash candidates who can help manage next season’s roster and cap flexibility.
Here are five players to watch as the Raptors prepare to make their second selection.
Ryan Kalkbrenner | C | Creighton
The Raptors still need a backup center, and Ryan Kalkbrenner could be the answer at No. 39.
The 7-foot-1 big man was one of the most consistent players in college basketball last season, averaging 19.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks while shooting 34.4% from three. He anchored Creighton’s defense with his size, timing, and awareness, and enters the draft with a strong track record as a rim protector.
Kalkbrenner’s game fits well in drop coverage, where he can sit back, read plays, and alter shots without having to cover too much ground. His defensive rebounding numbers are underwhelming and he may struggle in space, but he is smart, experienced, and plays within himself. If the shot continues to develop, there could be starter upside in the right scheme. At worst, he looks like a dependable bench big who can contribute early.
Noah Penda | F | Saint-Quentin (France)
Noah Penda has quietly emerged as one of the more intriguing international prospects in this class. At 6-foot-7 with a nearly 7-foot wingspan and a strong, physical frame, Penda brings the kind of size and versatility teams want in a modern wing.
He’s a smart and disruptive defender who plays with toughness, stays in front of his man, and uses his strength to wall off drives. Offensively, he excels in transition, reads the floor well, and makes sharp passes. The big question is his shooting. Penda made strides this season, but the mechanics are unorthodox, and it’s still unclear whether his jumper will hold up at the next level.
If the shot comes around, Penda checks a lot of boxes. He’s long, smart, plays hard, and knows how to impact the game without needing the ball. He looked like a borderline lottery talent earlier this year. If he falls to 39, the Raptors could be getting a playoff-caliber role player with real upside.
John Tonje | G/F | Wisconsin
John Tonje is a 6-foot-5 wing who put up big numbers in his final college season, averaging 19.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 38.8% from three and an elite 90.9% from the free throw line.
His game was built around physicality and shot-making, often leveraging the threat of his jumper to draw contact and live at the foul line. It worked in college, but that rugged style may not be as effective against NBA defenders. The key for Tonje will be refining his game around skill rather than strength.
The shooting touch is real, backed by multiple seasons of strong free throw numbers. If he can maintain that and improve his footwork, mobility, and defensive positioning, there’s a pathway to carving out a role as a high-efficiency shooter who can hold his own on the wing. The scoring production and shot profile warrant a flier, especially for a team looking for immediate depth.
Alijah Martin | G | Florida
After four years at Florida Atlantic, Alijah Martin transferred to Florida and capped off his college career with a national championship. He brought toughness and leadership to the Gators, continuing to assert himself as one of the most competitive guards in college basketball.
Martin averaged 14.4 points, 2.2 assists, and shot 35% from three this season. At 6-foot-1, he plays bigger than his size thanks to his strength and athleticism. He is a tenacious on-ball defender who sets the tone with his energy and intensity.
There are questions about how his game translates to the NBA level due to his size and limited creation skills. Still, Martin’s winning pedigree and motor make him a strong candidate to earn a two-way contract and potentially fight for a roster spot.
Bogoljub Markovic | PF/C | Mega MIS (Serbia)
Bogoljub Markovic is one of the most skilled international bigs in this draft class. At 6-foot-11, the Serbian forward has shown flashes as a shooter, passer, and transition threat. He is comfortable operating in the short roll, plays with good feel, and has real upside as a floor spacer who can keep the ball moving in a team-oriented offense.
Defensively, he remains a work in progress. Markovic is caught between positions. He lacks the length and physicality to be a true center and may struggle to guard in space until he adds more strength and he will need to improve his core strength to handle NBA-level drives.
Still, he makes sense as a potential draft-and-stash option. If the Raptors want to preserve roster flexibility and manage the cap crunch next season, keeping Markovic in Europe could be a smart play. If the defense comes along, his shooting and decision-making could eventually make him a contributor at the NBA level.