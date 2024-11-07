Former Raptors All-Star Chimes in Drake & DeMar DeRozan Saga
It’s just unfortunate.
That’s how Fred VanVleet put it as he discussed last week’s strange feud between former Toronto Raptors star DeMar DeRozan and Toronto rap icon Drake.
“I hate to see it, man,” VanVleet said on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis. “Obviously DeMar is someone that I’ve gone close to, someone like a big brother to me. Drake, I consider a friend and someone that I’ve got a lot of love and respect for. So I hate to see it between those two.”
Drake joined the TSN broadcast last Sunday and said he would tear down a banner of DeRozan if the Raptors ever decided to retire DeRozan’s No. 10 to the rafters of Scotiabank Arena. He also called DeRozan a “goof” and was shown criticizing DeRozan following Toronto’s victory over the Sacramento Kings.
“Obviously they’ve got their own personal relationship and that went however it went and went a lot of different ways. So I hope they figure out,” VanVleet said. “I hope nothing crazy, nothing serious. I just hope everyone can figure it out. Yeah, I don’t like to see it.”
DeRozan and Drake used to be close friends, but their relationship took a turn this past summer when DeRozan appeared in Kendrick Lamar’s music video for “Not Like Us.” The song is essentially an attack toward Drake and lodges multiple allegations against the Toronto-based rapper. DeRozan was later seen on stage dancing alongside Lamar during a performance of the song over the summer.
In response to Drake’s comments, DeRozan joked that Drake would have a long way to climb if he wanted to take down a banner in the future.
The incident has turned some Torontonians against DeRozan who is seen as having betrayed the city by siding with Lamar in the rap battle. VanVleet acknowledged the feud with Drake likely doesn’t help DeRozan’s chances of having his jersey retired by the organization one day.
“I hope that this situation isn’t so deep to where it’s like we kind of change the legacy or the history of the basketball that was played,” VanVleet said. “I believe all things can be reconciled as long as nobody is being hurt and nothing physical is happening. It’s men being men and I think they’ll figure it out.”
Regardless of whether or not a jersey retirement does happen, VanVleet said he thinks DeRozan is worthy of being honored because of the impact he had on the organization in helping turn Toronto into a competitive team for nearly a decade.
“We saw the impact that Vince had and then we saw it again with DeMar,” VanVleet said. “He didn’t lead the team to the title but ultimately, he built that foundation, laid that foundation. … So yeah, I would love to see that for him and for the city and for the team, but only time will tell.”
VanVleet is the latest former Raptors player to chime in on the situation after Lou Williams called Drake’s comments “selfish” on FanDuel TV’s “Run it Back” show.