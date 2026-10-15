3 Things to Watch in Raptors Preseason Rematch vs. Knicks

The Toronto Raptors are getting another crack at facing off against the defending champion New York Knicks in the preseason, this time at Madison Square Garden.

The Raptors are 48 hours removed from a 50-point victory against the Knicks at Scotiabank Arena, where Kawhi Leonard made his Toronto debut (again) following seven years away from the franchise after winning the 2019 NBA Finals.

Here's a look at three things to keep an eye out for when the Raptors take the floor against the Knicks.

How Much Will Starters Play?

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard heads up court against the New York Knicks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors have a tricky back-to-back at the end of preseason, with tonight marking the first leg in a two-game set. This should give Toronto some lineup questions when it comes to their rotation.

The Raptors will probably give their main players one more strong look between now and the start of the regular season on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls. It's just a matter of whether that comes against the Knicks tonight or the Detroit Pistons tomorrow.

Knicks Putting Up a Fight

New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown talks with guard Tyler Kolek. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though most of the Knicks rotation sat out of the game against the Raptors, New York is probably coming into this game with a bit of a chip on their shoulder. Any professional competitor is not going to take lightly the fact that they lost by 50 points the last time the two teams met just two days ago.

The Knicks are going to use this opportunity to break out of a slump that they found themselves in over the last two games, especially against the Raptors in Toronto. This means the Raptors should face a stronger version of the Knicks, which should prepare themselves well for the regular season.

The Two-Way Watch

Toronto Raptors Tyreke Key watches as Tyson Degenhart drives past Los Angeles Clippers guard Blake Wesley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors recently waived big man Trey Jemison III, who suffered a hand injury during the preseason. With Jemison no longer on the roster, the team only has Malachi Smith on a two-way deal.

This means the Raptors have a pair of two-way slots still up for grabs with two games left to go in the regular season. There's a very good chance that the players competing for those spots will be determined by how they play against the Knicks and Pistons.

Players like 7-5 centre Jamarion Sharpe, Nimari Burnett, and sharpshooter Tyreke Key are all candidates for the role.

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