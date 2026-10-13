Who is Jamarion Sharp? Raptors Sign 7-Foot-5 Centre

The Toronto Raptors are making a change to their roster by signing centre Jamarion Sharp.

In a corresponding move, the team is waiving point guard Chucky Hepburn, who suffered a hamstring injury in the team's last preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Vancouver.

"Sharp, 7-foot-5, 235 pounds, was named the NBA G League Defensive Player of the Year after averaging 7.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 blocks and 25.1 minutes in 39 games (29 starts) with the Texas Legends last season. He scored in double figures in 14 games, grabbed 10+ rebounds 12 times and recorded six double-doubles. Sharp blocked five or more shots in 15 contests, including a season-high nine Nov. 21 against Oklahoma City. Following the G League season, he also appeared in five games with Bayamón in the Baloncesto Superior Nacional (Puerto Rico)," a press release read.

"A native of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Sharp has spent the last two seasons with Texas following a collegiate career that included stops at Mississippi (2023-24), Western Kentucky (2021-23) and John A. Logan College (2019-21)."

Why Raptors Signed Jamarion Sharp

Dallas Mavericks center Jamarion Sharp poses for a photo. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Raptors are in tremendous need of size, with Jakob Poeltl as the only true center on the roster, but now Sharp is back with Toronto after playing with the team during the Las Vegas Summer League. Following the showcase in July, Sharp signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, but the Clippers waived him just before the start of training camp, opening the door for him to return to Toronto.

During the Summer League showcase, Sharp averaged 7.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the Raptors.

Adding Sharp gives the Raptors a little more depth in the frontcourt, especially if Pirtle were to go down with an injury at some point during the year.

Will Sharp Grab Final Two-Way Spot?

Jamarion Sharp poses for a photo. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Based on this information, it appears that the Raptors are still unsure as to who will get that third two-way spot, though Sharp is a strong candidate for the role.

Hepburn looked to have that third two-way spot locked in until his injury, but now the Raptors are looking at other ideas. Toronto doesn't need to fill that third two-way spot, but it might as well if it has the bandwidth for another player.

Time will tell if Sharp is long for the Raptors organization, but it will be interesting to see how it develops over time.

Sharp is likely going to be available for the Raptors' preseason matchup against the New York Knicks. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on the SN Plus app.

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