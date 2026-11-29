The Toronto Raptors are getting ready for the start of the final month of the calendar year, which has them making some changes to some games early in December.

After they were eliminated in the NBA Cup at the hands of the Detroit Pistons, the Raptors were given two additional games on the schedule and had one additional matchup changed to a day prior.

"The Toronto Raptors announced Saturday two additional regular season games following the conclusion of the NBA Cup Group Play stage. The Raptors will host the Charlotte Hornets at Scotiabank Arena on Monday, Dec. 7 and visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, Dec. 10. Toronto’s game at San Antonio, previously scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3, has also been rescheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 2," the team released in a statement.

"Toronto’s two additional regular season games were scheduled against other Eastern Conference teams that did not qualify for the Knockout Rounds of the NBA Cup. The teams were chosen from clubs the Raptors were originally scheduled to play three times over the course of the season."

Raptors vs. Spurs

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET - Frost Bank Center

The Raptors face a bit of a downside in their first update from the NBA Cup adjustments. They are traveling to the Alamo City to take on Victor Wembanyama and the reigning Western Conference champion, the San Antonio Spurs, but originally, this game was scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3.

Victor Wembanyama full highlights (99-96 W) - NBA Cup:



25 Points on 10/25 FG (40.0%), 2/5 from 3, 3/8 from the line (37.5%), 16 Rebounds (7 Off. Rebs), 2 Assists (2 TOV), 4 Steals, 2 Blocks, 1 foul, and a +/- of +1 in 34:34 minutes played. pic.twitter.com/k2p0nyeYEh — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 28, 2026

Instead of taking place on Thursday, this game will now take place on Wednesday, making this the second night of a back-to-back after they play the Houston Rockets 24 hours prior.

This is a tough road trip for the Raptors, having to face two of the top teams in the West. Now they will have to face San Antonio without any rest. The Spurs qualified in the Western Conference as the wild card and will face off against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, the only undefeated team in the entire NBA Cup.

Raptors vs. Hornets

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett drives past Charlotte Hornets guard Sion James. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET - Scotiabank Arena

The Raptors may have been given a reprieve after their game against the Spurs, as they take on the Charlotte Hornets, who have been one of the worst teams in the league so far this season. The Hornets have lost 13 of their last 14 games after starting the season 3-1. Charlotte has dropped seven games in a row, including three at home, two of which came against the rebuilding Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets.

The Hornets need some help, especially with second-year pro Kon Knueppel still sidelined due to a hamstring strain, and he's not expected to play in this matchup. Toronto should take advantage of Charlotte's shorthandedness and hopefully parlay that into a victory.

Controversial ending to Nets-Hornets. Day'Ron Sharpe slides his feet and knocks Coby White to the ground. No call. No shot for White to try to tie it. Nets win. Hornets will surely say there should have been a foul there. pic.twitter.com/0Q0EzjGlPX — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) November 29, 2026

Raptors at Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Nate Ament drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley tries to defend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thursday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. ET - Fiserv Forum

The Raptors will also get another shot at the Milwaukee Bucks, whom they've already played twice this season. The Raptors beat the Bucks in Milwaukee back on November 6 in an NBA Cup game, but when the two teams met for a rematch earlier this week, Milwaukee snapped a 13-game losing streak to pick up their second victory of the year.

The Bucks and the Raptors trade missed dunks



Collin Murray-Boyles misses the alley-oop dunk and Tyler Herro smokes the wide open powerful dunk at the other end



LOL pic.twitter.com/Z1BRcN4sHE — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 24, 2026

The Bucks are hungry to get back in the win column, and they want to prove they are not the worst team in the league. The Raptors kept the minute for both games against them earlier in the year, but this is their opportunity to prove that Toronto can learn from its mistakes.

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