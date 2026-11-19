The Toronto Raptors are going back to the drawing board as injuries continue to pile up for the team.

The team released an injury update regarding RJ Barrett, who was ruled out of the team's last game against the Washington Wizards, and second-year forward Collin Murray-Boyles, who left the game early due to an illness.

"Forward RJ Barrett has been diagnosed with a mild strain of the right hamstring. An update will be provided in two weeks," the team said in a statement.

"After reassessment Wednesday evening, forward Collin Murray-Boyles has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol as a precaution. He will complete a return-to-participation process designed to ensure he is symptom-free before resuming full basketball activities. His status will be updated as appropriate."

Raptors Continue to Struggle With Injuries

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Anfernee Simons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An update will be provided in two weeks for Barrett, which means he is set to miss the team's next six games. They will face off against the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.

The games against the Bucks and Nets are winnable, but now it becomes a slightly more daunting challenge without Barrett. The Pistons, Nuggets, Rockets, and Spurs all have winning records, and those games were already challenging enough with Barrett. Now that he's out, it will further test Toronto's depth.

On top of that, Kawhi Leonard still remains out due to knee swelling, and his status remains up in the air, according to the last team update. Leonard has progressed in his strength and conditioning, but he still remains out for at least the team's next two games. There's potential for him to return for the team's final NBA Cup group-stage game against the Nets.

The Raptors' six-game losing streak has been defined by injuries, and it doesn't look like the storm is getting any lighter anytime soon. This could mean the Raptors will continue to drag in the standings, which could put them in a hole that will be hard to dig themselves out of later in the year.

The Raptors will have to pivot as they prepare to face the Pistons. Tip-off is scheduled for tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.

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