Inside the Raptors’ Journey Back to the NBA Playoffs

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic is taking a step in the right direction by making the playoffs in his third season at the helm.

Following a difficult 2024-25 campaign that saw the team finish with only 30 wins and miss the postseason, expectations for a playoff appearance in the following season weren't high. However, the Raptors have emerged as one of the Eastern Conference's most improved squads, securing a 46-win season and the No. 5 seed.

For Rajakovic, this success isn't a result of achieving a specific number, but a steadfast commitment to the process of building.

“Obviously, we never set a goal of get this seed or that seed,” Rajakovic told Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange. “We were just focusing on our work, focusing on the things that were in our control. The hand played out well for us this year. We won 46 games, 16 more than last season. We saw a lot of growth from this roster.

“The best part of it is that we’re gonna have an opportunity to play in the playoffs. As much as all of those games meant to put us in the playoffs, it’s going to be an amazing experience for our team to go in the playoffs. We’re just gonna take it one game at a time. Our mentality is not gonna change.”

A 16-Win Swing For Raptors

Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick drives to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

The leap from 30 to 46 wins is no accident. It is what happens when a roster finally finds its identity.

Scottie Barnes solidified his status as a franchise cornerstone. He has taken several steps forward in his playmaking and defensive versatility.

The acquisition of Brandon Ingram provided a much-needed secondary scoring punch, while the continued development of Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett created a dynamic, high-paced backcourt. Rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles also established himself as a key defender immediately upon entering the NBA.

After struggles earlier in the season, the team found its rhythm after the All-Star break, emphasizing active hands and defending the perimeter.

The Mentality Moving Forward

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram dribbles against the Brooklyn Nets. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

As the Raptors prepare for their first playoff series since 2022, the message remains grounded. Rajakovic is well aware that the postseason is a different beast, but he believes the Raptors are ready for the challenge.

For a young team that has already exceeded its win total from last year by 16 games, the playoffs aren't just a reward, but the next step towards a title. The Raptors have a tough matchup against the Cavaliers, but they hope the work they have put in all season long will be enough to turn the pedals and keep this momentum rolling.

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