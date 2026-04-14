Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett Lead Raptors to Defiant Playoff Berth

It's been six months since the Toronto Raptors started training camp, but the end destination from a journey that started in Calgary is exactly where the team imagined they would be.

Following a victory in the regular season finale over the Brooklyn Nets, the Raptors have officially punched their ticket to the postseason, proving that internal belief often outweighs external expectations.

The turnaround wasn't fueled by one particular move or player, but rather a commitment to a process that began after last season ended.

Scottie Barnes' Resilience Carries Raptors

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

At the center of this resurgence is Scottie Barnes, whose evolution into a complete playmaker has given the Raptors the engine they needed. Against the Nets, Barnes notched his ninth career triple-double with 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists, but it was his leadership throughout the year that truly defined the season.

Reflecting on the journey, Barnes noted that the team’s success was never a surprise to those within the organization.

“From training camp, we believed it. We were confident we could get in this position,” Barnes said via Sportsnet reporter Michael Grange.

“The season is always going to have some ups and downs, but if you get through it, push through it. I thought we did a great job of pushing through it. Stuff happens, you can try to go out there and win the next game, win the next game. I felt like we got through that and through those moments as a team.”

Building a Sturdy Base

RJ Barrett reacts during a Toronto Raptors game against the Brooklyn Nets | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

While Barnes provided a spark, RJ Barrett also took another step in his game. Since a Dec. 2023 trade to the Raptors, the Mississauga, Ont. native has preached a philosophy of discipline and consistency. That approach bore fruit against the Nets, where he dropped 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting.

Barrett is now set to make his third career playoff run after reaching the postseason with the New York Knicks in 2021 and 2023.

“From when I got here, I would always be one of the ones saying, ‘when you do things the right way, the results are going to come,’” Barrett said via Grange.

“We’ve been doing things the right way. We’ve been working, building. This is the result of that. Obviously it’s still a process. But this is a good step for us. I don’t think many people thought we were gonna be here. I’m just very proud of this group, how hard we work, how together we are. That’s going to continue in the playoffs.”

What's Next For Raptors?

The Raptors enter the playoffs as an intriguing underdog. By focusing on the team's mentality and the provess, they have transformed from a team under the radar to one that could pounce in the playoffs.

The Raptors aren't just happy to be in the playoffs, they are looking to prove that their "process" is built for the postseason.

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