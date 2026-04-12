Raptors vs. Nets Preview: Toronto Controls Own Destiny in Regular Season Finale

The Toronto Raptors (45-36) are going into their final regular season game against the Brooklyn Nets (20-61) on Sunday, April 12, with everything on the line.

After a 112-95 loss to the New York Knicks on Friday, Toronto sits in the No. 6 spot tied with the Orlando Magic and holding only a narrow lead over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Winning this game is the most direct path to securing a top-six seed and avoiding the Play-In Tournament. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the matchup:

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley sets the play while defended by Brooklyn Nets forward Tyrese Martin. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, ON, Canada

TV Channel: Sportsnet

Live Stream: Fubo (free trial available), NBA App, YouTube TV, or Hulu + Live TV.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Team Player Injury Status Nets Nic Claxton Finger OUT Nets Noah Clowney Ankle OUT Nets Ziaire Williams Foot OUT Nets Drake Powell Knee OUT Nets Josh Minott Ankle OUT Nets Terance Mann Knee OUT

The Raptors have a clean bill of health going into the final game of the regular season, which is exactly where they want to be. Injuries have plagued them all season long, but that won't be the case in a game that they need to win to get to the top six.

The Nets, meanwhile, cannot say the same. Injuries have hurt them all year long and several players will see their seasons end early before the game against the Raptors.

Playoff Scenarios: The Race for No. 6

The Eastern Conference standings are a logjam behind the top four. Here is how the Raptors' situation breaks down:

A win against the Nets punches a playoff ticket for the Raptors, clinching their first postseason berth since 2022.

The Raptors hold the tiebreaker over the Atlanta Hawks (46-35) due to a season sweep, but they are currently neck-and-neck with the Magic.

A loss, coupled with wins by the Magic or 76ers, could cause the Raptors into the No. 7 or No. 8 spot, forcing them into the Play-In Tournament.

The Magic are visiting the Boston Celtics and the 76ers are hosting the Bucks. Their opponents are locked into their standings spots, so both are expected to win and take the Raptors' spot in the top six if Toronto loses.

Key Matchup: Brandon Ingram vs. Nets Perimeter

With Brooklyn missing several key players like Claxton and Mann, Brandon Ingram should have an opportunity to take over the game. The Nets have struggled with depth all season, and the Raptors' ability to move the ball will likely exploit a Nets defense that allowed 125 points to the Milwaukee Bucks in their last outing.

The Raptors need Ingram to be a key figure on offense in order to succeed.

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