Raptors Edge Cavaliers in Game 4 Thriller to Level Series
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The Toronto Raptors are buzzing after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 93-89 in Game 4 inside Scotiabank Arena on Sunday afternoon.
The Raptors were trailing by three points with less than a minute to go, but an RJ Barrett basket with 48.8 seconds to go cut their deficit to one. After an eight-second violation, the Raptors were able to get the ball back, and Scottie Barnes drew a foul from Cavaliers big man Jared Allen. When Barnes sank both of his free throws, the Raptors took the lead.
The defence throughout the game was spectacular from the Raptors, and it came full circle in the final moments of the game. The Raptors were able to deny Donovan Mitchell a chance to take the lead, and Toronto came out on top in the end.
What's Next For Raptors?
The Raptors will head to Cleveland for Game 5, where they will look to win their third straight game and take the series lead. Tip off is scheduled for Wednesday.
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Jeremy Brener is the publisher for Toronto Raptors On SI. He has been with the website since October 2025. He has appeared on the "Basketball North" podcast and TSN 1050 talking about the Raptors. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.Follow JeremyBrener