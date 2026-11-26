As the Toronto Raptors sit with a record of 6-11 and awaiting the return of All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard, the team's main focus roster building wise continues to revolve around upgrading the star power at center. Jakob Poeltl has been solid at best over the last few games, but his impact on the boards and as a rim protector has been inconsistent dating back to last season leaving his future up in the air.

Reports from NBA insider Jake Fischer suggests that Washington Wizards center Anthony Davis is seen as a possible solution. The Raptors along with the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers have repeatedly expressed interest in acquiring the 33-year-old big man. In name value alone, Davis is the perfect big to round out this vaunted Toronto defense and step up as a third option. The real question is whether or not his fit is worth the price tag that comes with landing him.

Why the Raptor Should Trade For Anthony Davis

Despite the rough 7-12 start for the Washington Wizards, Anthony Davis has shined in his return to the floor after missing nearly all of last season. Davis is playing at an All-Star level counting stats wise, averaging 24.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks over 14 games this season. But most importantly, the injury bug has yet to hit Davis yet as he has played in all 17 games so far.

Ironically on a Wizards team that is fourth worst in three point percentage (33.5 per cent), Anthony Davis is having his best shooting season at 35 per cent from beyond the arc on 2.4 attempts per game. 35 per cent is only league average and on that low volume, it surely doesn't suggest that Davis has found his shooting stroke, but it is progress.

Davis has not been a flawless player this season, primarily because his infatuation with playing power forward over center has really impacted the team's lineup construction. But regardless of whether he plays the four or the five, Davis has at least shown that when he is healthy he is still capable of being a top-10 center in the league.

Why the Raptors Should NOT Trade for Anthony Davis

Obviously the concern about Davis not being a fan of playing center when that's exactly what the Raptors are trying to upgrade is an issue. But in reality there are two primary things that Raptors fans should be fearful of when eyeing Davis as a trade target.

The first is simply the contract. Anthony Davis is making $58.4 million this season making him a hefty target to find a matching salary for. Not to mention he holds a $62.7 million player option for the 2027-28 campaign and eligibility for a $275 million extension. That's alot of money for a big man that hasn't played 65 or more games since the 2023-24 and has only played 65 or more games twice in the last decade.

The second is the injury concern. Davis has been good thus far, but the truth with Davis and injuries has never been about "if he gets hurt" and more of "when he gets hurt." Toronto already has one injury prone player in Kawhi Leonard who is still out with a "mystery" leg injury and Scottie Barnes has also already missed time. For a team with championship aspirations, having two injury prone players on the wrong side of 30-years-old could prove costly come playoff time as both have missed postseason stretches in the past.

Thos two reasons alone have their own major red flags but Davis's inability to elevate the Wizards offensively and defensively does also raise its own concerns. The Wizards are 25th in offensive rating and 23rd in defensive rating. Both surprisng given their talent led by the trio of Davis, Trae Young and 2026 No.1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa.

Davis as an archeype is the perfect kind of backline center to have in coach Darko Rajakovic's ball pressure heavy defense. He's also a great third option as an inside presence to complement Barnes and Davis. The question again isn't about talent but rather will Davis be able to give even a fraction of the production necessary to be worth trading for while on such an expensive contract and extension aspirations. If the Raptors think he will, he should be at the top of their list. If not, names like Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis and even Brook Lopez could be interest alternatives.

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