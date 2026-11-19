The Toronto Raptors have lost six straight games, but head coach Darko Rajakovic believes there is still something to gain from the team’s difficult stretch.

Toronto fell 103-99 to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, dropping to 5-10. Despite the latest defeat, Rajakovic pointed to improvements in the team’s play and new lineup combinations the Raptors can lean on.

“Obviously, the outcome of those games (in the losing skid) is not something that we can be happy with and satisfied with,” Rajakovic said, via The Canadian Press. “But it’s also seeing the bigger picture, and I thought today that we did a really good job of improving a lot of things, and we figured out some duos and combinations and guys that we can use going forward.”

Shorthanded and Searching

Anthony Davis defends against Allen Graves during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors have had little choice but to experiment. Scottie Barnes (left groin injury management), RJ Barrett (right hamstring tightness) and Kawhi Leonard (left knee injury management) were all unavailable Wednesday. Forward Collin Murray-Boyles also left in the first half with an undisclosed illness.

Rookie Allen Graves was among those who benefited from the extra opportunity. He played a career-high 31 minutes, more than double his season average, and finished with nine points, five rebounds and a block. Graves briefly left after rolling his ankle but returned to the game.

“I feel like they’re entrusting me with a lot, especially as a rookie,” Graves said, via The Canadian Press.

Another Fourth-Quarter Collapse

Immanuel Quickley dribbles against Kyshawn George during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto’s latest loss also exposed a familiar problem. The Raptors carried a 79-78 lead into the fourth quarter before Washington put together an 11-0 run to take control. The Wizards outscored Toronto 25-20 in the final frame.

Immanuel Quickley scored 24 points and Jamison Battle added 19, including five 3-pointers, but Toronto couldn’t find enough offense down the stretch.

The Raptors actually outscored Washington from the field and committed just eight turnovers to the Wizards’ 15. The difference came at the free-throw line, where Toronto went 7 of 14 compared with Washington’s 20 of 27.

The Wizards also won the rebounding battle 51-42. Anthony Davis finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds, while No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa added 23 points and 12 boards.

Finding productive combinations is important, especially with so many players sidelined. But after losing to a Washington team that entered the night on an eight-game losing streak, Toronto needs those adjustments to start translating into wins.

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