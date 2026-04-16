The North Remembers: 2019 Raptors Championship Was a Tactical Masterclass

It's been seven years since the Toronto Raptors last hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy as NBA champions for the first time in franchise history. It wasn't just a victory for the city and the country; it was also a cultural shift for all of Canada.

It was an epic playoff run with Kawhi Leonard's game-winner against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals and a four-game comeback after trailing 2-0 to the Milwaukee Bucks, but it ended in an upset victory over the Golden State Warriors, who won the previous two titles, in six games.

Here's a look back on why this run was a statistical and strategic anomaly.

Breaking the Warriors Dynasty

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard lifts up the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy. | Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

The Raptors didn't just beat the Warriors. They systematically dismantled one of the greatest offenses in NBA history. Toronto’s defense held Golden State to 105.8 points per game, which was roughly 12 points below their regular-season average in the 2018-19 season.

The Raptors were so consistent that they won or tied 19 of the 24 quarters played in the Finals.

In a rare tactical move for the NBA, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse deployed a "Box-and-One" defense in Game 2 to neutralize Warriors guard Stephen Curry. This defensive scheme disrupted the Warriors’ rhythm and forced other players to take uncomfortable shots.

Pascal Siakam’s Historic Efficiency

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors in game one of the 2019 NBA Finals. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

While Kawhi Leonard won Finals MVP, Pascal Siakam's Game 1 performance remains one of the most efficient outings in Finals history.

Siakam scored 32 points on 14-of-17 shooting (82.4 per cent) in a Game 1 victory at home. This made him only the seventh player ever to score 30+ points on 80 per cent or better shooting in a Finals game, joining Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, among others.

At one point in Game 1, Siakam made 11 consecutive field goals, effectively silencing a Golden State team that had won their previous four Game 1s.

Free Throws

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry prepares to shoot a free throw against the Toronto Raptors. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

In championship series, the easy points can often decide the winner. The Raptors outclassed the Warriors at the charity stripe, finishing the series shooting 86 per cent compared to the Warriors' 79.9 per cent.

This gap accounted for an average of 3.0 more points per game for Toronto, which was crucial in a series where multiple games were decided in the final minutes.

Impact on Canada Basketball

The championship's legacy extends far beyond the Larry O’Brien trophy and the title for the Raptors. It fundamentally altered the trajectory of Canadian basketball:

Metric Before Championship After Championship Viewership Niche following 7.7 million average viewers for clinching Game 6 vs. Warriors Youth Enrollment Steady growth 33% increase in Canadian Basketball registrants Economic Impact Standard seasonal revenue $250 million boost for Toronto's economy NBA Pipeline Sporadic draftees 29 Canadian players drafted

Masai Ujiri Became a Legend

Masai Ujiri celebrates after the Toronto Raptors beating the Golden State Warriors. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Masai Ujiri’s decision to fire the reigning Coach of the Year (Dwane Casey) and trade franchise icon DeMar DeRozan was a high-risk gamble that defied conventional NBA wisdom, but it paid off in the end.

The Raptors' bench, led by undrafted free agent Fred VanVleet and trade acquisition Serge Ibaka, was statistically the most impactful unit in the 2019 playoffs. In Game 6, VanVleet hit several clutch three-pointers in the fourth quarter, finishing with 22 points and receiving a Finals MVP vote of his own.

The trade for Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol at the deadline for former No. 5 overall pick Jonas Valanciunas was also a risk, but it was another hit as it helped Toronto reach the mountaintop.

The 2019 run proved that a recently-traded superstar, a rookie head coach with a background in British and G League basketball, and a roster of scrappy overlooked talent could win it all.

Where Are They Now?

A majority of the 2019 Toronto Raptors roster is still playing in the NBA. While some key contributors like Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka have retired, others find themselves participating in this year's playoffs.

OG Anunoby is a starting forward for the New York Knicks, while Kawhi Leonard is the leading scorer for the Los Angeles Clippers and Kyle Lowry is likely in his final NBA season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Norman Powell, Pascal Siakam, and Fred VanVleet are not participating in the playoffs, but they are key contributors for the Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, and Houston Rockets, respectively.

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