Raptors Rotation Adjustment That Could Define the Series vs. Cavaliers

With the Toronto Raptors securing the No. 5 seed and a first-round playoff series with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the spotlight has shifted from celebration to concern.

Immanuel Quickley, the engine of Toronto’s offense, is currently day-to-day with a mild right hamstring strain. While the MRI results were relatively optimistic, the short turnaround to Saturday’s Game 1 means Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic must prepare for a scenario where Quickley is sidelined or limited. Enter Jamal Shead.

The second-year guard, known for his defence, has evolved from a situational backup into a reliable rotation piece. Transitioning to Shead as a starter isn't just a band-aid, it also fundamentally alters the Raptors' strategy.

From Gravity to Grit

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley drives to the basket against the Chicago Bulls. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Replacing Quickley with Shead represents a shift in playstyle. Quickley’s game is built on gravity and his shooting range, while Shead, is about penetration and pressure.

Despite lower scoring averages, Shead has been one of the league's most effective passers off the bench. He averaged 5.4 assists in just 22.6 minutes per game this season.

Shead has significantly improved his processing speed, trading inefficient floaters for high-value passes from the middle of the floor. Majority of his passes from the paint this season led to open shots on the perimeter.

Shead was also one of only 18 players in the NBA to appear in all 82 games this season. That conditioning is vital for the increased minutes of a playoff starter.

Shead Can Lead Raptors Defense

The primary positive of starting Shead is the defensive upgrade at the point of attack. While Quickley has improved defensively, Shead is a former Naismith Defensive Player of the Year from his college hoops days at the University of Houston.

Against a Cavaliers backcourt featuring James Harden and Donovan Mitchell, Shead’s ability to stay in front of his man and navigate screens could be the Raptors' best chance at stalling Cleveland's rhythm.

Comparison: Quickley vs. Shead (2025-26 Stats)

Metric Per Game Immanuel Quickley Jamal Shead Points 16.4 6.6 Assists 5.9 5.4 Steals 0.6 0.9 3-Point Percentage 37.4 32.1

How the Offense Adapts

Shead's speed gives the Raptors some advantages, especially if he's being defended by Harden.

Without Quickley’s shooting, the Raptors will likely lean more heavily on RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram to fill in that void. Shead’s role will be to act as the primary guard, using his elite speed to get downhill and kick out to shooters on the perimeter.

While losing Quickley's scoring hurts, Shead provides a defensive intensity and high-IQ playmaking that could disrupt the Cavaliers' flow. If Quickley can't go, the Raptors won't immediately crumble and lose.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.