Toronto Finalize Training Camp Roster With Re-Signing of Former Raptors Guard
The Toronto Raptors appear to have finalized their training camp roster.
Jahmi'us Ramsey has re-signed with the Raptors on what will reportedly be a non-guaranteed minimum contract for next season, per Sportsnet's Blake Murphy. The deal gives Toronto a full roster with 21 players ahead of training camp next month.
The 6-foot-3 guard signed a pair of 10-day contracts with Toronto last season and appeared in seven games for the Raptors, averaging 6.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. His defense was impressive over his brief stint, but Toronto opted to go in a different direction after the expiration of his second contract.
In the G League, Ramsey appeared in 32 games last season. He averaged 20.5 points, 3.6 assists, and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 40.1% from three-point range. He played in two G League games with the Raptors 905 last season.
Ramsey, 23, will head into camp competing with Bruno Fernando for Toronto's final roster spot this season. Both he and Fernando are on standard non-guaranteed minimum contracts enterting training camp.
Fernando, 26, would provide Toronto with more frontcourt depth as a 6-foot-9 big man who would give the Raptors another center to play behind Jakob Poeltl and Kelly Olynyk. Based on Toronto's current roster construction, Fernando has an easier path to making the roster, but it's clear the organization has been impressed with Ramsey.
Toronto remains with one Exhibit 10 spot available ahead of training camp. The expectation is Toronto will waive Jamison Battle and Jared Rhoden before training camp ends and assign the two wings to the G League for next season.