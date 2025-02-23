Raptors Look to Slow Kevin Durant & Suns: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will continue their homestand Sunday when Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns come to town for a 6 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Scottie Barnes suffered a concerning fall on Friday, rolling his ankle in what initially appeared to be a serious injury. After hobbling to the bench, he had his ankle re-taped and returned to the game. However, the 23-year-old forward didn’t show the same explosiveness afterward. His mobility and performance will be worth monitoring in the coming games to see if any lingering effects remain from the fall.
- The Suns have been one of the league’s biggest disappointments this season, and with Phoenix playing on the second night of a back-to-back, this is a winnable game for Toronto. The Raptors took Miami to overtime on Friday and should be competitive again against Phoenix. That said, given how this season has unfolded, a hard-fought loss might be the more beneficial outcome for Toronto as the team looks to improve its lottery odds this spring.
- With Durant and Devin Booker in town, Toronto will have its hands full defensively against two of the league’s most gifted scorers. Scottie Barnes will likely draw the Durant assignment, but the Raptors lack a reliable defensive option to contain Booker. This could be a key opportunity for RJ Barrett to step up and prove he’s made strides as a two-way player this season.
Injury Reports
The Raptors have listed Jakob Poeltl as questionable. Brandon Ingram and Ulrich Chomche are both out.
The Suns have yet to share their injury report.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +1.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 48.8%. The total for the game is 227.5.
