Raptors Mailbag: What's Next for RJ Barrett, Trade Possibilities, & Tanking
The stretch run is here for the Toronto Raptors, who seem prepared to embrace some strategic losing as they shift their focus toward securing a top pick in this year’s draft. So what can you expect over the final weeks of the season? What’s next for RJ Barrett, whose name is already surfacing in trade rumors? Let’s get into it.
As always, if you have a question for a future mailbag article, feel free to message me on Instagram @aaronbenrose.
Thoughts on the Toronto Raptors making RJ Barrett a trade candidate? - @lavjot_24
I’m not surprised, but I’m also not sure what his trade value is. He’s neither an above-average three-point shooter nor an above-average defender, making him a tough fit for most teams. He’s the kind of player who thrives with the ball in his hands, attacking the rim, but if you’re a very good team, you likely have someone better suited for that role.
His contract is reasonable, though he’s extension-eligible this summer, which complicates things. I’m not sure Toronto would get much in return for him.
What are the odds of a Brandon Ingram shutdown? - @andrewfahmy
I’ve felt all along that he’s not coming back. If you look at the schedule, there’s no way to bring him back for just a few games with the rest of the starters without significantly impacting winning. It doesn’t make sense to play him in two or three games only to shut him down again. My guess is he doesn’t play this season.
Do you think Scottie Barnes makes the All-Defensive team this year, and how would that impact the cap next year? - @shaf8073
I don’t think he makes All-Defense this year given where the Raptors are in the standings and how they will deploy him down the stretch. As for the salary cap, it has no impact. Barnes would have to earn All-NBA honors or win Defensive Player of the Year to be eligible for a supermax contract.
When can we expect a serious playoff-caliber Raptors squad? What about title contention? - @rorypower54
You can probably expect a playoff-caliber team next season. Their health will likely determine whether they end up in the play-in or secure a top-six seed. As of now, I wouldn’t expect them to be a second-round playoff team next year. As for title contention, a lot depends on where their draft pick lands and whether that player turns into a real difference-maker. Best case scenario, probably about three years.
If the Raptors are a guaranteed playoff team next year, why wouldn’t Masai Ujiri keep RJ Barrett and pay the tax? - @braedon.c10
There’s no reason not to pay the tax other than MLSE’s general reluctance to do so unless the team is a championship contender, and next year’s squad won’t be that. Also, while I expect the Raptors to be a playoff team next year, they’re not a guaranteed one. Just look at the Philadelphia 76ers. Nothing is guaranteed.
Why would the Raptors consider trading RJ Barrett? Please tell me they’re not doing that. - @brucejczhang
To avoid the tax and to prevent an uncomfortable next contract negotiation. He’s a good player, but he’s never been an efficient scorer or a strong defender. If the Raptors land a top pick, that player likely slots into the starting lineup, probably displacing Barrett. Maybe he would be comfortable as an elite sixth man because he could thrive in that role. But would Toronto want to pay him starter money to come off the bench? That seems unlikely.
Will the Raptors make a big move next season? Someone like Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, or Devin Booker? - @monikjaswal
I’d be shocked. It’s just not the right time for that kind of move. Embiid is too injury-prone. Durant will be 37 years old and on an expiring contract, making him a questionable trade target. Booker would be great, but acquiring him would likely gut Toronto’s roster given what the Suns would demand in return. The Raptors should let this group develop and wait a couple of years before making a major move.
What exactly is happening with this tank? Can we do anything properly? Lol - @ush4real
The good news is Toronto is clearly committed to losing, and there’s no push to make the play-in tournament, which is the right approach. However, these two wins over the Magic could be costly. Given the upcoming schedule, the organization will need to be even more shameless in its pursuit of losses.