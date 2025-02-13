Tristan Thompson Responds After Heated Exchange With Raptors
Tristan Thompson isn’t backing down.
After his last-second dunk in Cleveland’s blowout win over the Toronto Raptors sparked a heated postgame confrontation, the Brampton, Ontario native fired back at his hometown team with a pointed message on social media.
"You wanna full court press with under a minute left in the game when you get cracked by 30 this will happen to you," Thompson wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Lose for draft lottery and be happy buddy boy. Hopefully you and most of your guys see the light at the end of Bobby and Masai long term plan. Bless up stay warm in MY CITY 😉😁"
Thompson’s response came after Raptors coach Darko Rajaković called the dunk “no class and disrespectful." The incident prompted Scottie Barnes and Jamal Shead to confront Thompson at center court following the game. But the veteran big man wasn’t interested in apologies or unwritten rules given he thought the Raptors were attempting to extend the game with their defense.
Even Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson admitted the play was unexpected.
“I’m not sure what he was thinking,” Atkinson said postgame. “I know with Tristan, there’s no bad intention there. I think just sometimes you’re playing and the goal of the game is to score. Unfortunate.”
Raptors forward RJ Barrett, another Canadian, stood by his teammates’ reaction following the game.
“I don’t really know what happened too much, but it’s an unwritten rule that you’re not supposed to do that,” Barrett said. “That’s what Jamal is supposed to do.”
Thompson’s post didn’t just defend the dunk, it also took a shot at the Raptors’ rebuilding efforts, implying the team should focus on the draft rather than worrying about late-game etiquette.
The 33-year-old played fewer than four minutes, entirely in garbage time, in what was Cleveland’s final trip to Toronto this season. Given his age and role, it could be his last game in the city.