2024 NBA Draft-2nd Round: How to Watch, Where the Rockets Will be Drafting
This year's NBA Draft has been unlike any of the others we've seen, as the event is a two-day affair for the first time in draft history. The opening round came and went on Wednesday and the final round will be tonight.
The Houston Rockets held the third overall pick on Thursday, thanks to the 2021 trade that saw them deal James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, which happened to fall to number three in the draft lottery. The franchise selected Reed Sheppard with Wednesday's pick, which was unsurprising, as the majority of mock drafts had Sheppard going third to Houston.
In Sheppard, the Rockets land a viable 3-point sniper, which they lacked and desperately needed. Sheppard is a bonus pick for the Rockets, as they didn't expect to be drafting so high in the first place, but got a bit of luck on their side.
This is the second year that's happened, as they considered selecting Cam Whitmore with the fourth pick in last year’s draft and got lucky that he fell to number 20.
How to watch the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft
On Thursday, the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft will start at 3 PM CST on ESPN, the station that also aired the opening round. Each team will have four minutes to make their selection, which is a slight change from the five minute allotment in the opening round.
Where do the Rockets draft in the second round?
The Rockets own the 44th pick of the draft and will have several options to choose from.
Recent players drafted in the second round by the Rockets
- 2018: Guard De'Anthony Melton
- 2017: Center Isaiah Hartenstein
- 2017: Forward Dillon Brooks
- 2016: Center Chinanu Onuaku
- 2016: PF/C Zhou Qi
- 2015: Forward Montrezl Harrell
- 2014: Guard Nick Johnson
