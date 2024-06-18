Senior Insider Predicts Rockets to Make Major Mistake in Latest Mock Draft
The new and improved 2023-24 Houston Rockets gave Rockets fans something to be excited about. After three grueling and agonizing seasons, the franchise finally seems to have a formidable group of young talent.
Alperen Sengun has shown potential to be a fringe star-level player, Fred VanVleet finally gave the Rockets their long-awaited point guard, after stints with Kevin Porter Jr. and John Wall running the point proved to be unfruitful, and the team has a viable stash of wing players (Tari Eason, Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green).
The team lacked playmaking and most importantly shooting, ranking 25th in assists and 23rd in 3-point shooting. With the third pick in this year's draft, the Rockets could address those woes.
Most draft experts and prognosticators expect the franchise to select Kentucky's Reed Sheppard, who would address both needs, while also providing viable defense, sticking with the team's identity.
However, Kelly Iko, the longtime beat writer for The Athletic, constructed a mock draft that was vastly different than what's been crafted of late.
Iko predicts the Rockets to select Stephon Castle, the Connecticut guard. His synopsis is below.
"The Connecticut wing’s size, upside and positional versatility strongly correlate with general manager Rafael Stone’s draft history, and Castle’s defensive acumen and penchant for making winning plays aligns with head coach Ime Udoka’s philosophy. Houston is also in the business of shoring up their playmaking, with free agent Aaron Holiday’s future in doubt after he had a solid year.
Castle’s shooting in college, long-term projections and ability to play point guard will all play a part in the Rockets’ evaluation of the wing. What is his actual position? Castle has been quite vocal about his capabilities as a lead ballhandler, which has influenced his pre-draft visits, but that doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things — you go where you are drafted."
Iko mentioned Castle’s desire to play point guard in the NBA, which reportedly led to his refusal to conduct workouts with teams that already have point guards in the fold (like the Rockets).
Castle’s inability to shoot makes him a risky pick for a team that needs shooting, like the Rockets. However, the Rockets could certainly do much worse from a talent standpoint.
Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Rockets on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.