Houston Rockets Guard Reed Sheppard Talks Giving Back and Upcoming Season
The Houston Rockets are expecting big things from their third overall pick going into his second season. Reed Sheppard will be counted on to take on a much bigger role this season as he will be the first guard off the bench and the Rockets' backup point guard.
Sheppard will be counted on to leap the court this upcoming season, but off the court, Sheppard has already shown he can be counted on to help out people who are in need. Since entering the NBA last season, Sheppard has been there for his hometown of London, Kentucky, and his new basketball home, Houston, Texas.
Last season, Sheppard hosted a holiday shopping spree at Dick's Sporting Goods in Houston last December. Sheppard has also held charity events in his hometown of London, Kentucky. Recently, he held a fundraiser to raise money for victims of the deadly tornado that hit his hometown in May.
Sheppard also held a back-to-school bash in partnership with other organizations and the Reed Foundation. Also, earlier this month, Sheppard hosted the annual Reed Sheppard Impact Camp for young basketball players.
Tuesday Sheppard continued to support the Houston community as his family foundation held a shopping spree for the Boys and Girls Club of Houston, helping kids pick out gear and sporting goods for the recently started school year at Dick's House of Sports in Katy.
During the event, Sheppard was asked about what it means to him and his family to be able to continue to give back to the community.
“Just being able to give back to the community anyway that I can and we can as a family is really special,” Sheppard said.
Sheppard spoke with the kids from the Boys and Girls Club as he got to know them better, handing out name badges and discussing some of the things he enjoys doing in the offseason when he isn't playing basketball. Sheppard also walked around the store helping the kids pick out gear and supplies as each kid was given $500 to spend.
Sheppard also spoke about this upcoming season as Rockets on SI asked him what he feels is the biggest difference from last season compared to this upcoming season. Without hesitation, Sheppard said "Confidence".
Sheppard mentions confidence frequently during the interview, as he believes his confidence level is at its highest since he entered the NBA. Sheppard also spoke about his newest teammate, future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant.
“Try to learn as much as I can. Obviously, everyone knows Kevin Durant knows what he’s done in this league.”
Sheppard said he has been working on his defense and building up his body to be able to withstand the grind of an NBA season. Sheppard is in for an expanded role this upcoming season and has been working hard on his game. Sheppard also has been working hard in the community as he and his foundation continue to give back both in Houston and in his home state of Kentucky.