Alperen Sengun Key to Rockets Plan vs. Warriors
The Houston Rockets need Alperen Sengun to be their leader with their season on the line against the Golden State Warriors.
Sengun was the leading scorer in the team's Game 4 loss against the Warriors on Monday night, but struggled at times when facing Golden State forward Draymond Green, including on the last play of the game where the latter got a big stop against the Turkish big man.
ESPN insider Chris Herring highlighted the matchup between Sengun and Green ahead of Game 5.
"The play between the two has been physical throughout the series. And it's noteworthy that Sengun was dominant in Game 5 (31 points, 10 rebounds, five assists), but did much of his damage against the Warriors during the time Green was forced to sit out with five fouls. That was part of what made Green's end-of-game stop on him such a phenomenal play: Both because of time left on the clock, and because of the possibility that he would foul out of a game that had the potential to go to overtime," Herring wrote.
"The key play was highly symbolic of how things have gone the past three games between the star big men. Since lighting up Green as a primary defender for 17 points and 1.21 points per play in Game 1, Sengun has scored just 14 points and 0.53 points per play against Green in Games 2 though 4, according to ESPN Research."
Sengun and the Rockets are set to tip off against the Warriors at 6:30 p.m. CT.