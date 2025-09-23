CBS Sports Makes Perplexing Pick for Best All-Time Rockets Uniform
Whenever the topic of the best arises, there's going to be a difficult discussion. One person's definition isn't necessarily going to be the same as the next.
And one person's opinion will certainly not be the same as the next. It always boils down to a matter of preference.
What does that person look for? What do they value and prioritize? What doyouvalue and emphasize?
Oftentimes the criteria isn't exactly quantified or made clear.
Prompting debates and discussions that may be counter-productive. Especially if said person is seeking to get you to adopt their way of thinking, which is oftentimes the case.
In that case, it's best to acknowledge that there will be a difference of opinion and accept it.
CBS Sports' Sam Quinn will likely not have many that hold his opinion of the Houston Rockets' best historical jersey, as he picked the "pajama" style uniforms of the late 1990s and early 2000s.
"This is going to be controversial.
Where is the other Rockets jersey that has a single interesting design element? They peaked organizationally wearing ketchup and mustard-shaded monstrosities in the 90s. The past two decades have given us some of the most boring jerseys in the NBA.
Their City Editions are occasionally good, but rarely all that experimental.
Love them or hate them, these are the only Rockets jerseys that have ever really tried anything. They took a big risk. Opinions on whether they hit or missed vary wildly, but these jerseys are distinct and at least connect thematically to their team name and city."
The ketchup and mustard uniform is a staple of the Rockets' brand. The team won two championships in the colorway.
The greatest player in franchise history and one of the best in league history provided the masses with so many unbelievable moments and memories while donning the colorway.
And the aura of the color scheme has only grown, ever since the franchise parted with the colorway.
The pajama style uniforms just felt a bit off. The team that historically wore red suddenly decided to wear blue.
No wonder it didn't last long.
Furthermore, Houston has had some rather dapper City Edition uniforms -- especially the Dunkstronaut fit. The font and logo are absolutely fire, not to mention what the uniforms represent -- the University of Houston Cougars' Phi Slama Jama team that featured Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler.
The Rockets' sky blue City Edition get-up in 2020-21 were also very sleek. They're just synonymous with a ton of losing.
Houston rocked those seemingly every game during their historic 20-game losing streak. Okay, not really but you get the point.
Houston even wore that colorway on the day they ended the streak, against the Toronto Raptors.
They essentially represented Houston's rebuild and catastrophic do-over.
Even if you agree about Houston's uniforms being uninspiring traditionally, you'd probably first-round about the pajama style uniforms being the greatest in the history of the franchise.
But again, it's all a matter of preference and what you like specifically.