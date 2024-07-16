Hawks Tabbed Rockets Rookie Reed Sheppard 'Patrick Mahomes Type Of Player' Pre-Draft
The Houston Rockets might've found their next gem in Reed Sheppard. The Kentucky product has taken to Summer League to prove that Houston made the right choice in holding onto the No. 3 overall selection to draft him.
Through his first two games in Las Vegas, Sheppard has tallied 45 points on 56 percent efficiency, shooting 45 percent on 3-pointers. Not only has his college game translated, but he has proven to be capable of even more than originally thought during his time in Lexington.
So far, Sheppard has even outplayed the No. 1 and No. 2 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The back-to-back 20-plus point performances have proved that he might've been the best selection in the draft -- though it's hard to make such a judgment during Summer League.
Still, the Hawks believed Sheppard was a Patrick Mahomes-like prospect in the draft.
“The Atlanta Hawks viewed Reed Sheppard as a ‘[Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick] Mahomes type of player,’ and he was No. 2 on their board and ultimately they went with a guy that had better size," CBS Sports' Matt Norlander said. "It will be interesting to see what kind of career Reed Sheppard has and where he goes because he was the player that finished second in this race to the Hawks to Risacher. We might well see down the road that it could be, well, a potential mistake."
Again, making any bold claims is nothing but an overreaction through Summer League. That doesn't mean Sheppard hasn't done all of the right things through the first two games in Las Vegas, and both Zaccharie Risacher and Alex Sarr both have high potential despite not looking as polished as the Rockets guard in Vegas.
The Hawks believing Sheppard is a Mahomes-like talent is nothing but a fumble on their part. Had they believed that they should have selected him rather than letting him slip to Houston at pick No. 3. There should be no complaints on the Rockets' part, though.
