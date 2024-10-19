Rockets Could Be Facing End of Jae'Sean Tate Era
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate is the longest-tenured member of the team going into his fifth season with the franchise. However, it could also be his last.
When he first joined the team, the Rockets were on the verge of a rebuild and he played close to 30 minutes per game, averaging 11.3 points per contest in his rookie year. However, last season saw his playing time cut nearly in half. He played 15.9 minutes per game, averaging just 4.1 points per contest.
The reason behind Tate's lack of playing time has been the boost in talent brought in over the past few years, especially last season when Dillon Brooks and Cam Whitmore entered into the fold.
Both Brooks and Whitmore, along with a healthy Tari Eason, should eclipse a lot of small forward minutes that Tate once occupied when he first joined the team. Tate is now simply a depth piece for the Rockets, but he is a great one to have.
No matter if he plays 30 seconds or 30 minutes, Tate is going to leave it all out on the floor every time. His hustle plays spark a lot of energy and the Rockets will benefit every time he is on the court.
Tate shouldn't be seen often this season, but when his name is called, he will be ready.
