Rockets Have a Chance to be NBA's Top Rebounding Team
The Houston Rockets will host the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night for their preseason finale. After losing their opener, the Rockets have bounced back, winning two consecutive preseason games. They enter this matchup following an impressive 118-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.
In the Rockets' first three games this season, they are the number one rebounding team in the NBA. While this is a small sample size, it aligns with a trend the Rockets have been developing over the past two seasons. Rebounding was one of the few categories where the Rockets ranked near the top during the 2022-23 season.
That continued in Ime Udoka's first year as head coach, as the Rockets finished third in rebounding last season. Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. both set career highs in rebounding last season, as the Rockets consistently dominated the boards each game.
The Rockets have not led the NBA in rebounding since the 2007-08 season. Going back even further, that is the only time in the last 30 seasons (as far back as NBA stats go) that the Rockets have led this category.
In the 2007-08 season, the Rockets finished with a 55-27 record. That team featured players like Yao Ming, Tracy McGrady, Shane Battier and the late Dikembe Mutombo. Unfortunately, they would lose to the Utah Jazz in the first round, playing without Yao Ming, who suffered a season-ending injury in February 2008.
With the addition of Steven Adams and a healthy Tari Eason, the Rockets have a strong chance to lead the league in rebounding this season. Adams showcased his rebounding skills during the Rockets' win over the Pelicans.
Adams finished with a game-high 11 rebounds in only 15 minutes of play. In his rookie season, Eason showed that he has the potential to be one of the best rebounders per 48 minutes in the NBA. Outside of Adams and Eason, Amen Thompson is another player who has shown he can be a difference-maker on the boards.
Along with starters Jabari Smith and Alperen Sengun setting career marks in rebounding Jalen Green also grabbed the most rebounds he has had in his career. Green averaged over a rebound and a half more a game last season than in either of his first two.
The Rockets' improved defense means more missed shots and increased rebound opportunities. Adding one of the league's best rebounders, Adams also gives the Rockets 48 minutes at the center position of elite rebounding.
Over the last couple of seasons, the Rockets have demonstrated their commitment to crashing the boards, so it wouldn't be surprising if they finish at the top of the rebounding statistics by the end of the season.
