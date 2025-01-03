Houston Rockets Trade Radar Amid NBA Rumors
As NBA trade season starts to ramp up amid rumors around the league, the Houston Rockets are team repeatedly brought up in talks for suitors regarding players on the market. The Rockets, sitting at 22-11 and the third seed in the Western Conference, have moved out of their rebuild. However, instead of making slow strides from a low-tier playoff team to a title contender, Houston has jumped from a lottery team to one of the most feared squads in the league.
The Rockets could make a win-now move and trade for a star player that thrusts them into title contention. Houston could also prioritize its timeline and make a smaller move for a role player that fits head coach Ime Udoka's system. Either way, the Rockets have a range of players linked to them amid NBA trade rumors.
Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
As reports and rumors surrounding Butler persist, it seems like the Rockets are loosely linked to the star forward. It's worth noting that at the beginning of the season, Houston made it clear it wouldn't shake up the core for a significant move, but a deal for Butler can still be done without doing so.
The Rockets opened as the favorites to land Butler when trade rumors first came up, but they have now started to fade as the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns have become more prominent suitors. Regardless, Houston is still linked to Butler, and if the Rockets decide to make a move for a star, he's on the list.
Marcus Smart, Memphis Grizzlies
The Rockets reportedly checked in on Smart earlier in the season, and as the season continues, it looks like the Grizzlies will try to keep him around amid their 23-11 start. However, Memphis could be looking for an upgrade as the veteran is averaging just 9.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on 37.3% shooting from the field. He's also played in just 18 games this season due to injuries.
Houston could revamp Smart's career as a backup guard with playoff experience. The Rockets could flip veterans Jae'Sean Tate and/or Steven Adams for Smart, as the Grizzlies have rookies Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey in the starting lineup. Getting more experience could help both teams down the road in a win-win move.
De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
Fox is a more recent name to come up in trade rumors, and this is a move the Rockets shouldn't pass up. The former All-Star is averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.2 assists for the Kings this season, but a 15-19 start combined with the team firing head coach Mike Brown has suggested their point guard potentially wanting out now or in the near future.
The Rockets have young pieces and draft capital to trade for Fox, as rookie Reed Sheppard and second-year forward Cam Whitmore are prime prospects. Houston also has plenty of draft capital to move for the star, which makes the team one to watch for Fox's availability, alongside the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, and others.
Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets
Trading for Johnson would be the most realistic and safer move for the Rockets. The 28-year-old veteran has shown incredible efficiency this season with the Nets, averaging 19.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on 49.1% shooting from the field and 43.2% from three.
The Rockets are a potential suitor for the veteran due to them not having to give up many assets and the amount of production he would add on both sides of the floor. Johnson has been an above-average 3&D player for his entire career and would make a great backup option to forwards Jabari Smith Jr. or Dillon Brooks.
