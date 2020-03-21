Eric Gordon joined James Harden and the Rockets in 2016, but Houston's guards were briefly teammates a decade prior in the 2007 McDonald's All-American Game.

The backcourt duo played on the West squad in the high-school matchup, joining future NBA luminaries Kevin Love, Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose in a 114-112 victory over the East squad. As basketball fans are now devoid of live games amid the coronavirus outbreak, the 2007 contest featuring Harden and Gordon aired on national TV on Saturday.

ESPN2 aired the 2007 McDonald's All-American Game on Saturday morning, providing some throwback entertainment for socially-distanced fans across the country. So how did Harden and Gordon fare in the battle of future NCAA and NBA stars? Houston's guards held their own.

Gordon was actually the headliner of the two future Rockets in the 2007 game. He joined Indiana in the fall of 2007 as the No. 1 recruit in the country, sporting a strong frame and silky jump shot. Gordon even had impressive range from beyond the arc over a decade ago.

Harden entered Arizona State in 2007 without the same pedigree as Gordon, though he was the No. 14 player in the country, per the 247Sports Composite. The 2017-18 MVP took a backseat in the All-American Game, tallying eight points on 4-7 shooting. It was a low-key performance from Harden, but he did log one highlight in the West's win.

Michael Beasley led the West with 23 points, while J.J. Hickson topped the East with 16 points in 14 minutes. The All-American Game can provide a window into the future of the NBA, but as the 2007 contest proved, it's by no means a perfect indicator of future success.