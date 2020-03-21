InsideTheRockets
Top Stories
News
Features
Game Day

ESPN Airs 2007 McDonald's All-American Game Featuring James Harden, Eric Gordon

Michael Shapiro

Eric Gordon joined James Harden and the Rockets in 2016, but Houston's guards were briefly teammates a decade prior in the 2007 McDonald's All-American Game.

The backcourt duo played on the West squad in the high-school matchup, joining future NBA luminaries Kevin Love, Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose in a 114-112 victory over the East squad. As basketball fans are now devoid of live games amid the coronavirus outbreak, the 2007 contest featuring Harden and Gordon aired on national TV on Saturday. 

ESPN2 aired the 2007 McDonald's All-American Game on Saturday morning, providing some throwback entertainment for socially-distanced fans across the country. So how did Harden and Gordon fare in the battle of future NCAA and NBA stars? Houston's guards held their own. 

Gordon was actually the headliner of the two future Rockets in the 2007 game. He joined Indiana in the fall of 2007 as the No. 1 recruit in the country, sporting a strong frame and silky jump shot. Gordon even had impressive range from beyond the arc over a decade ago. 

Harden entered Arizona State in 2007 without the same pedigree as Gordon, though he was the No. 14 player in the country, per the 247Sports Composite. The 2017-18 MVP took a backseat in the All-American Game, tallying eight points on 4-7 shooting. It was a low-key performance from Harden, but he did log one highlight in the West's win. 

Michael Beasley led the West with 23 points, while J.J. Hickson topped the East with 16 points in 14 minutes. The All-American Game can provide a window into the future of the NBA, but as the 2007 contest proved, it's by no means a perfect indicator of future success.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top Rockets Games to Stream During Coronavirus Suspension

NBA League Pass is available to fans for free through April 22 due to the coronavirus suspension.

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Closes Team Facilities Due to Coronavirus

The NBA has also issued a ban on travel outside of North America due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Michael Shapiro

NBA Considering Charity Game Amid Coronavirus Suspension

NBA commissioner Adam Silver: "People are stuck at home, and I think they need a diversion. They need to be entertained."

Michael Shapiro

Report: NBA Could Use Best-of-Five Format in Playoffs

The NBA is also considering a condensed end to the regular season after the coronavirus suspension.

Michael Shapiro

NBA Eyes June Return After Ex-Surgeon General Call

Former United States surgeon general Vivek Murthy spoke with the NBA's Board of Governors on a conference call on Tuesday

Michael Shapiro

Harden, Westbrook Provide Coronavirus Safety Tips

James Harden tweeted a PSA urging people to "wash your hands frequently regularly and thoroughly," during the coronavirus outbreak.

Michael Shapiro

Austin Rivers: Westbrook is 'Best Teammate' I've Had

Rivers answered a slate of questions via Instagram Live on Monday as the NBA is suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Michael Shapiro

Can the Pick-And-Roll Return James Harden to MVP Form?

Harden's scoring average dropped under 30 points per game from Jan. 1 to March 10 as the 2017-18 MVP shot just 40% from the field.

Michael Shapiro

NBA Coronavirus Suspension Could Last Until Late June

The NBA is "scouting potential arena dates," through August, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Michael Shapiro

D'Antoni Details Rockets Plans For Coronavirus Suspension

Mike D'Antoni: "Individuals will have to take care of their own bodies."

Michael Shapiro