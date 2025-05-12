Latest Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Reports Could Signal Houston Rockets Trade
The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade reports are heating up by the day as the Milwaukee Bucks' offseason is underway. After their third-straight first-round exit, and another at the hands of the Indiana Pacers, the 2024-25 season could've been the last we see Antetokounmpo in a Bucks uniform.
The Houston Rockets have been labeled as a viable suitor for months. With a young core and picks to spare, the Rockets get their superstar scorer to thrust them into championship contention. Houston impressed this past season, going 52-30 and snatching the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
The latest trade reports could legitimize Giannis-to-Houston rumors. ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Antetokounmpo is "open-minded" about exploring destinations outside of Milwaukee at this point in his career. The Greek Freak has been adamant about capturing that second championship after his first in 2021.
While that report suggests that any team has a shot at the superstar, another report from Sam Amico of Hoops Wire narrows down potential destinations to Houston. Amico reports that Antetokounmpo is intrigued by the idea of playing in a state with no income tax.
The states that do not have income tax are Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming. Of those states, three have NBA teams: Florida (Miami Heat), Tennessee (Memphis Grizzlies), and Texas (Houston Rockets).
The Heat have repeatedly been rumored as suitors for Antetokounmpo, dating back to before he won a championship in 2021. They could make a run, but it would likely cost at least one of their stars, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
The Grizzlies have legitimacy based on this recent report, and could pair two superstars in Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant. However, the Rockets can offer the most for the Bucks. They have a plethora of developing players and picks, and would likely have more talent to spare after a blockbuster deal.
The Rockets will have a ton of freedom to make moves. They have a lottery selection in the 2025 NBA Draft, courtesy of the Phoenix Suns, and can play around with the roster to see if a superstar trade could be in order.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.