LOOK: Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson with USA Basketball Select Team
Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson will be part of the 2024 Select Team for USA Basketball. As members of the select group, the Houston Rockets duo are practicing alongside Team USA ahead of their departure for the Paris Olympics.
Smith and Thompson began participating in USA Basketball Men’s National Team's training camp from July 6 to 8. Sunday afternoon, a picture of Smith and Thompson dressed in Team USA gear started to make rounds on social media.
"There is a tremendous amount of talent on this Select squad with the significant job of helping the 2024 national team as they begin their journey to the Olympics," managing director of the USA Basketball Grant Hill said in a statement on June 28.
"Each of these athletes will play a role in our preparation as we also develop the national team pipeline for the future."
The Select Team features a headful of the league's young and prominent stars in addition to Smith and Thompson.
Houston's duo will be joined by Trayce Jackson-Davis (Golden State Warriors), Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (Miami Heat), Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets), Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings), Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans), Brandin Podziemski (Golden State Warriors), Micah Potter (Utah Jazz), Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics) and Jalen Suggs (Orlando Magic).
