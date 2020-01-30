Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is out against the Rockets on Friday due to a right ankle sprain, the team confirmed.

Doncic will not travel with the team to Houston after reportedly suffering the ankle injury during Dallas' practice on Thursday. Doncic missed five games in December due to a right ankle injury, a stretch in which the Mavericks went 2–3.

The reigning Rookie of the Year has continued to shine in 2019-20, earning a starting spot alongside James Harden on the Western Conference All-Star team. Doncic will be the youngest All-Star Game starter since LeBron James when he takes the floor in Chicago on Feb. 16.

Doncic is averaging 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game in his second season. He torched the Rockets in his lone matchup with Houston on Nov. 24, pouring in 41 points in a double-digit Mavericks victory. The intrastate rivals will play two more times this season after Friday's contest.

Dallas has returned to the Western Conference playoff picture this season following a three-year playoff drought. Doncic has led the Mavericks to a 29–18 record thus far, tied with James Harden and Houston for fifth place in the West.

The Rockets enter Friday's matchup following a grueling four-game road trip. Houston split its trip west at 2–2, but it lost the finale in Portland on Wednesday. Harden's slump continued against Damian Lillard and the Blazers, with the NBA's scoring leader tallying just 18 points on 5-18 shooting.

Houston has lost seven of its last 11 games. Tip-off from the Toyota Center on Friday is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT.